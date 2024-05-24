Varonis DSPM Logo

Top Alternatives to Varonis DSPM

Data Protection

DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation

268 Alternatives to Varonis DSPM

Satori Data Security Platform Logo
Satori Data Security Platform

Agentless data security platform for discovery, monitoring, and access control

Securiti Data Command Center Logo
Securiti Data Command Center

Unified platform for data & AI security, governance, privacy & compliance

Immuta Data Provisioning Logo
Immuta Data Provisioning

Data provisioning platform automating access governance and policy enforcement

ProLion Storage Security Logo
ProLion Storage Security

Storage security platform for ransomware protection and data access monitoring

archTIS Spirion Logo
archTIS Spirion

Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform

IDECSI MyDataManagement Logo
IDECSI MyDataManagement

Data governance & security platform for Microsoft 365 & file servers

Concentric AI Data Security Governance Platform Logo
Concentric AI Data Security Governance Platform

Data security governance platform for data at rest, in motion, and GenAI apps

Fasoo Data Security Platform Logo
Fasoo Data Security Platform

Enterprise data security platform for unstructured data lifecycle control

Flying Cloud Technology CrowsNest DSPM Logo
Flying Cloud Technology CrowsNest DSPM

DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, tracking, and policy enforcement

PKWARE PK Protect Logo
PKWARE PK Protect

Enterprise data protection platform for discovery, classification & encryption

Symmetry Systems DataGuard Logo
Symmetry Systems DataGuard

DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, access control, and AI governance

Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform Logo
Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform

AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection

Borneo Data Security Platform Logo
Borneo Data Security Platform

Data security platform for discovering, analyzing, and remediating sensitive data

TrustLogix TrustDSPM Logo
TrustLogix TrustDSPM

DSPM platform for data visibility, access control, and compliance across clouds

Qohash Qostodian Logo
Qohash Qostodian

Edge data security platform for discovering and managing sensitive data risks

Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data Logo
Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data

Identity-centric DSPM platform for data discovery, classification & governance

Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) Logo
Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP)

Real-time data observability platform combining DSPM, DDR, and DAG capabilities

Galaxkey Data Protection Logo
Galaxkey Data Protection

Encryption platform protecting data in transit and at rest with key management

Protegrity Secure Agentic AI Logo
Protegrity Secure Agentic AI

Data security platform for AI workflows with protection, governance & privacy

Thales Data Protection Solutions Logo
Thales Data Protection Solutions

Enterprise data protection platform with encryption, key mgmt, and HSMs

BigID Data Security Platform Logo
BigID Data Security Platform

Enterprise data security platform with DSPM, DLP, privacy, and AI security

Imperva Data Security Fabric Logo
Imperva Data Security Fabric

Enterprise-scale data security platform for multicloud and hybrid environments

Votiro Data Security Logo
Votiro Data Security

Data security platform with CDR, data masking, and threat analytics

Fortra DSPM Logo
Fortra DSPM

DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data

Certes DPRM Logo
Certes DPRM

Quantum-safe data protection platform securing data in transit with encryption

Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service Logo
Cohesity IT Analytics-as-a-Service

Cloud-delivered analytics platform for IT visibility across hybrid/multi-cloud

ESET Full Disk Encryption Logo
ESET Full Disk Encryption

Full disk encryption solution for Windows and macOS managed via ESET PROTECT

Cohesity SmartFiles Logo
Cohesity SmartFiles

Software-defined file and object storage platform for hybrid cloud environments

OPSWAT MetaDefender Storage Security Logo
OPSWAT MetaDefender Storage Security

Enterprise data protection platform for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud storage

Deep Instinct DSX for NAS Logo
Deep Instinct DSX for NAS

Deep learning-based malware detection for NAS storage environments

Deep Instinct DSX for Applications Logo
Deep Instinct DSX for Applications

Scans files in applications to prevent zero-day malware and ransomware

Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud Logo
Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud

AI-powered cloud storage security for zero-day threat prevention

Cyera Unified AI Data Security Platform Logo
Cyera Unified AI Data Security Platform

Unified AI data security platform for DSPM, IAM, and DLP capabilities

Cyera Access Trail Logo
Cyera Access Trail

Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data

Cyera Data Security Posture Management Logo
Cyera Data Security Posture Management

DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data

Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Logo
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data

Netwrix Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Logo
Netwrix Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

DSPM solution for discovering, protecting sensitive data & managing compliance

TrustLogix TrustAI Logo
TrustLogix TrustAI

Secures AI agent data access with policy-based controls and monitoring

NordLocker Encrypted Cloud Storage Logo
NordLocker Encrypted Cloud Storage

Encrypted cloud storage with end-to-end encryption and file sharing

Cyscale Data Security Posture Management Logo
Cyscale Data Security Posture Management

DSPM platform for multi-cloud data security and compliance monitoring

Plerion Data Security Posture Management Logo
Plerion Data Security Posture Management

Cloud data security posture mgmt with discovery, classification & risk scoring

Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center Logo
Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center

Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud

AvePoint Confidence Platform Logo
AvePoint Confidence Platform

Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management

Immuta Data Marketplace Logo
Immuta Data Marketplace

Data marketplace platform for automated, policy-driven data access provisioning

Immuta Data Access Governance Logo
Immuta Data Access Governance

Centralized data access governance platform for cross-platform policy mgmt.

Immuta Data Security Platform Logo
Immuta Data Security Platform

Unified data security platform for data access governance and marketplace

Immuta Data Security for AI Logo
Immuta Data Security for AI

Data security platform for AI applications with policy enforcement and auditing

Immuta Unified Audit Logo
Immuta Unified Audit

Centralized audit & compliance platform for data access across platforms

Immuta Policy Entitlement Engine Logo
Immuta Policy Entitlement Engine

Unified data access policy engine with cross-platform enforcement

IDECSI MyDataSecurity Logo
IDECSI MyDataSecurity

User-centric data access & sharing mgmt platform for M365 environments

Netskope One DSPM Logo
Netskope One DSPM

DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data

Reco Data Exposure Management Logo
Reco Data Exposure Management

Data exposure mgmt platform for SaaS apps with classification & remediation

Zecurion Storage Security Logo
Zecurion Storage Security

Enterprise data encryption solution for servers, storage systems, and backups

Fasoo Wrapsody Logo
Fasoo Wrapsody

AI-ready document management platform with content virtualization and security

Fasoo Data Radar Logo
Fasoo Data Radar

DSPM solution for discovering, classifying & managing sensitive data

Fasoo Crypto Logo
Fasoo Crypto

KCMVP-certified crypto module for file/transmission encryption & key mgmt

Flying Cloud CrowsNest Logo
Flying Cloud CrowsNest

Real-time data surveillance platform for data discovery, monitoring, and threat detection

Flying Cloud Data Questions Logo
Flying Cloud Data Questions

Data visibility and accountability platform with chain-of-custody tracking

PKWARE SecureZIP Logo
PKWARE SecureZIP

Enterprise file encryption and compression software with persistent data protection

PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS Logo
PKWARE PK Protect for z/OS

Discovers and protects sensitive data in z/OS mainframe datasets

PKWARE PK Protect Endpoint Manager Logo
PKWARE PK Protect Endpoint Manager

Automated data discovery, classification, encryption & redaction for endpoints

PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager Logo
PKWARE PK Protect Data Store Manager

Automated data discovery and protection platform for databases, data lakes, cloud

PKWARE PK Encrypt Logo
PKWARE PK Encrypt

Enterprise encryption software for IBM Z mainframe systems with persistent encryption

PKWARE PKZIP Logo
PKWARE PKZIP

Data compression and encryption software for archiving and transferring files

PKWARE PK Protect Reader Fiserv Logo
PKWARE PK Protect Reader Fiserv

Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect.

Free
PKWARE PK Protect® Reader Logo
PKWARE PK Protect® Reader

Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect

Free
PKWARE ZIP Reader Logo
PKWARE ZIP Reader

Free tool for opening and decrypting ZIP files, including encrypted archives

Free
Polymer DSPM Logo
Polymer DSPM

DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement

Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management Logo
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management

DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls

Symmetry Modern Data Security Platform Logo
Symmetry Modern Data Security Platform

DSPM and DDR platform for data discovery, classification, monitoring & response

Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Logo
Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

SSE-enabled DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing data

Sentra DSPM Logo
Sentra DSPM

Cloud-native DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and risk mgmt.

Sentra Accurate Data Discovery & Classification Logo
Sentra Accurate Data Discovery & Classification

AI-based data discovery & classification platform for cloud environments

Borneo Agentic AI Data Security Platform Logo
Borneo Agentic AI Data Security Platform

AI-powered data security platform with autonomous agents for data protection

Borneo Agentic AI Logo
Borneo Agentic AI

Unified platform for data discovery, security, governance, privacy & compliance

Lightbeam Data Identity Graph Logo
Lightbeam Data Identity Graph

AI-powered data identity graph linking sensitive data to identities & access

Lightbeam Automated Remediation Logo
Lightbeam Automated Remediation

Automated remediation platform for data security risks and access control

Strac Sensitive Data Discovery Logo
Strac Sensitive Data Discovery

Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints

Soveren DSPM for Application Environments Logo
Soveren DSPM for Application Environments

DSPM solution for Kubernetes & AWS environments with real-time data discovery

Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator Logo
Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator

Centralized platform for managing field-level data protection policies

Protegrity Data Protection Platform Logo
Protegrity Data Protection Platform

Enterprise data protection platform for databases, big data, and applications

Thales Data-at-Rest Encryption Logo
Thales Data-at-Rest Encryption

Data-at-rest encryption solution with centralized key mgmt and access controls

Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform Logo
Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform

Unified data security platform for discovery, classification, encryption & key mgmt

Votiro Advanced Content Disarm & Reconstruction Logo
Votiro Advanced Content Disarm & Reconstruction

CDR solution that sanitizes files to remove malware while preserving functionality

Uptycs Data Security Posture Management Logo
Uptycs Data Security Posture Management

DSPM solution for discovering & classifying sensitive data in cloud workloads

Risk Cognizance Data Protection Logo
Risk Cognizance Data Protection

Data protection service with encryption, access controls, and compliance

Commvault File Storage Optimization Logo
Commvault File Storage Optimization

File storage optimization solution (EOA announced, migrating to Risk Analysis)

Commvault Security IQ Logo
Commvault Security IQ

Data protection platform with security posture scoring and threat detection

Tech Mahindra D.A.H.L.I.A Logo
Tech Mahindra D.A.H.L.I.A

GenAI-native platform for data analytics, governance, and AI operations

Tech Mahindra InfoWise Logo
Tech Mahindra InfoWise

Enterprise metadata mgmt & AIOps platform for IT landscape visibility & governance

Tech Mahindra Unified Data Management Framework (UDMF) Logo
Tech Mahindra Unified Data Management Framework (UDMF)

Data management platform for data quality, migration, and governance

Virtru Data Security Platform Logo
Virtru Data Security Platform

Data-centric security platform with encryption and access controls for data

Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM Logo
Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM

AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation

Satori Data Access Governance Logo
Satori Data Access Governance

Data access governance platform for visibility, monitoring, and enforcement

Satori Real-Time Enforcement Logo
Satori Real-Time Enforcement

Data security platform with real-time policy enforcement and access control

1touch.io Kontxtual™ Logo
1touch.io Kontxtual™

AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control

Comcast Security Data Fabric Logo
Comcast Security Data Fabric

Security data fabric architecture for unified security data management

Cybernetica Sharemind Logo
Cybernetica Sharemind

Privacy enhancement platform using MPC, TEE, and synthetic data technologies

Cybernetica Sharemind HI Logo
Cybernetica Sharemind HI

Platform for confidential multi-party data analysis using Intel SGX/TDX TEEs

Cybernetica UXP Logo
Cybernetica UXP

Interoperability platform for secure peer-to-peer data exchange

Drooms Security Logo
Drooms Security

Secure data room platform for protecting confidential deal documents

Drooms Secure Data Room for Startups Logo
Drooms Secure Data Room for Startups

Secure data room solution for startups to manage sensitive information

Egnyte Governance Logo
Egnyte Governance

Content governance platform for ransomware defense, data classification & compliance

Enkrypt AI Data Risk Audit Logo
Enkrypt AI Data Risk Audit

Audits AI training & RAG data for security, privacy, and compliance risks

Galois Fully Homomorphic Encryption Logo
Galois Fully Homomorphic Encryption

FHE solution enabling computation on encrypted data without decryption

Galois Multi-Party Computation (MPC) Logo
Galois Multi-Party Computation (MPC)

Cryptographic protocol for secure multi-party data analysis without revealing inputs

Galois Private Set Intersection (PSI) Logo
Galois Private Set Intersection (PSI)

Cryptographic technique for secure dataset intersection without revealing data

Glasswall ICAP Logo
Glasswall ICAP

ICAP server providing real-time threat removal using CDR technology

Thales Data Protection Logo
Thales Data Protection

Enterprise data protection platform with encryption, key mgmt & PKI solutions

Lepide Data Security Platform Logo
Lepide Data Security Platform

Unified platform for auditing, threat detection & data security across AD & M365

Lepide Data Access Governance Software Logo
Lepide Data Access Governance Software

Data access governance software for discovering, reviewing, and controlling access

Lepide Data Risk Assessment Logo
Lepide Data Risk Assessment

Free data risk assessment service identifying misconfigurations and risks.

Onehub Secure File Sharing Logo
Onehub Secure File Sharing

Cloud-based secure file sharing platform with encryption and access controls

OneSpan Contact Us Logo
OneSpan Contact Us

Secure vaulting solution for storing and managing sensitive data

Privacera Centralized Data Access Control Logo
Privacera Centralized Data Access Control

Centralized data access control platform for multi-cloud environments

Sasa Software GateScanner Imaging Gateway Logo
Sasa Software GateScanner Imaging Gateway

Secures DICOM medical imaging files from malware before upload to healthcare networks

Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server Logo
Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server

CDR service via API/ICAP for inline file sanitization and threat elimination

Secure-IC Memory Protection Logo
Secure-IC Memory Protection

Hardware IP for memory encryption and protection against physical attacks

Secure-IC Block Cipher IP Logo
Secure-IC Block Cipher IP

Hardware IP cores for block cipher encryption algorithms and modes

Secure-IC Software Cryptographic Library Logo
Secure-IC Software Cryptographic Library

Software cryptographic library with embedded countermeasures for attacks

STASH® Proactive Secure Data Governance Logo
STASH® Proactive Secure Data Governance

Proactive secure data governance solution

Templar Shield Data Governance & Data Security Logo
Templar Shield Data Governance & Data Security

Data governance & security platform for managing data policies & access control

Verifyle Cellucrypt® Logo
Verifyle Cellucrypt®

Cloud storage with patented encryption key management and quantum-safe security

Verifyle Compliance Logo
Verifyle Compliance

Secure file sharing and storage platform with compliance certifications

QSE CDS Logo
QSE CDS

Quantum-resistant decentralized cloud storage with QRNG-based encryption

Bedrock Free for Snowflake Logo
Bedrock Free for Snowflake

Free tool for discovering and classifying sensitive data in Snowflake

Free
Bedrock Data Metadata Lake Logo
Bedrock Data Metadata Lake

Metadata lake for enterprise data visibility, governance, and security

Bedrock Logo
Bedrock

Data security, governance, and management platform with discovery and classification

Bedrock Data Management and Security Platform Logo
Bedrock Data Management and Security Platform

Data management and security platform with discovery and classification tech.

Realm Data Haven Logo
Realm Data Haven

Long-term log storage solution for SOC teams separate from SIEM systems

QNu Labs QShield Secure File Sharing Service Logo
QNu Labs QShield Secure File Sharing Service

Quantum-resistant file sharing service with encryption and secure storage

QNu Labs QShield Logo
QNu Labs QShield

Quantum security platform protecting confidential data across environments

Defy Security DSPM Services Logo
Defy Security DSPM Services

DSPM services for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data

Axis Technology C² Data Privacy Platform Logo
Axis Technology C² Data Privacy Platform

Platform for discovering, securing, and managing sensitive data across systems

Velotix One Logo
Velotix One

AI-powered data security platform for access control and policy automation

Velotix Automated Policy Management Logo
Velotix Automated Policy Management

Automates data access policy creation and management using AI

Tresorit SecureCloud Logo
Tresorit SecureCloud

Encrypted cloud storage & collaboration platform with zero-knowledge E2EE

SecureKey Payments Encryption Logo
SecureKey Payments Encryption

Encrypts payment transaction data to protect sensitive financial information.

SafePaaS Data Probe Logo
SafePaaS Data Probe

ETL tool for data integration, discovery, and governance across enterprise systems

Safend Encryptor Logo
Safend Encryptor

Full disk encryption solution for laptops and desktops with SSO

NUTS Zero Trust Data Structure Logo
NUTS Zero Trust Data Structure

Zero Trust data structure framework for data privacy and encryption

NordLocker Android Logo
NordLocker Android

Android app for encrypting and securing files with cloud sync capabilities

1Security Microsoft Copilot Security Logo
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security

Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.

Acante Data Access Observer™ Logo
Acante Data Access Observer™

Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks

Acante Data Security Observability Logo
Acante Data Security Observability

Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments

Liquid Web HIPAA compliant hosting Logo
Liquid Web HIPAA compliant hosting

HIPAA-compliant hosting infrastructure for healthcare organizations

Armor DataArmor Logo
Armor DataArmor

Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments

Aurva Access Monitoring Logo
Aurva Access Monitoring

Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems

Aurva Data Security Posture Management Logo
Aurva Data Security Posture Management

DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring

Blind Insight Logo
Blind Insight

Privacy-preserving data analytics platform with searchable encryption

Antenna Transfer Logo
Antenna Transfer

Quantum-secure file and money transfer platform using lattice cryptography

APERIO DataWise Logo
APERIO DataWise

Operational data quality platform for industrial time-series data validation

Zama Protocol Logo
Zama Protocol

Confidential blockchain protocol using FHE for encrypted smart contracts

Vaultree Encrypted Data Suite (VEDS) Logo
Vaultree Encrypted Data Suite (VEDS)

Data-in-use encryption suite enabling encrypted search, storage, and analytics

Privileged Communication Logo
Privileged Communication

Isolated communication platform for compartmentalized secure collaboration

Theodosian Logo
Theodosian

File-level encryption and access control for data-centric security

Teleskope Data Security Posture Mgmt Logo
Teleskope Data Security Posture Mgmt

Automates data security & privacy across multi-cloud, on-prem & 3rd-party systems

TACEO Logo
TACEO

Network for private shared state using MPC and coSNARKs for encrypted data.

Stoffel Logo
Stoffel

Privacy-first app dev platform using MPC to compute on encrypted data

Titanium Technology Protection Logo
Titanium Technology Protection

Protects critical data & apps from reverse engineering & inspection.

ShardSecure Platform Logo
ShardSecure Platform

Data security platform for unstructured data in hybrid/multi-cloud environments

Visual Safeguard Logo
Visual Safeguard

Image-based encryption platform for securing and sharing sensitive data

Sophos SafeGuard Logo
Sophos SafeGuard

Enterprise encryption solution for data protection across endpoints and cloud

OPAQUE for Secure Analytics Logo
OPAQUE for Secure Analytics

Enables secure analytics across data silos using cryptographic verification

NexiFuse Health Logo
NexiFuse Health

Decentralized healthcare data infrastructure with blockchain-based access control

Mintelium Logo
Mintelium

Automates human capital data verification & compliance with identity control

Knostic Knowledge Graph Mapping Logo
Knostic Knowledge Graph Mapping

Maps knowledge graphs for AI assistant data access control and security

Fr0ntierX Logo
Fr0ntierX

Confidential computing platform securing workloads with encrypted containers

CyberRidge Photonic Layer Security Logo
CyberRidge Photonic Layer Security

Post-quantum photonic layer security for data-in-transit protection

Cosmian Data Protection Suite Logo
Cosmian Data Protection Suite

Data protection suite for securing data in public cloud environments

FileAudit Logo
FileAudit

File auditing and monitoring for Windows file servers and cloud storage.

Acompany Logo
Acompany

Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services.

Actifile Healthcare Data Security Logo
Actifile Healthcare Data Security

ePHI discovery, risk quantification, and file-level encryption for HIPAA compliance.

Actifile Logo
Actifile

Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.

Anjuna Northstar Logo
Anjuna Northstar

Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.

APrivacy Logo
APrivacy

Digital security company with limited public product details.

archTIS Kojensi Logo
archTIS Kojensi

Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt.

archTIS Trusted Data Integration Logo
archTIS Trusted Data Integration

Structured data integration & ABAC security policy orchestration for defence.

Arexdata File Audit Logo
Arexdata File Audit

File activity auditing tool for tracking access, changes, and anomalies.

Arexdata DSPM Logo
Arexdata DSPM

DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.

MegaCryption PC Logo
MegaCryption PC

Windows cryptographic toolkit for file encryption using OpenPGP & S/MIME.

ASPG MegaZip Logo
ASPG MegaZip

z/OS mainframe data compression utility with encryption support.

Atakama Logo
Atakama

File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256.

Beyond Encryption Nigel Doc Concierge Logo
Beyond Encryption Nigel Doc Concierge

Encrypted doc vault for secure customer document delivery & mgmt.

Blancco Data Erasure Software Logo
Blancco Data Erasure Software

Certified data erasure software for enterprises, ITAD & mobile devices.

Bluefin Decryptx Logo
Bluefin Decryptx

PCI-validated P2PE as a Service for processors, gateways, and ISVs.

Brainloop Logo
Brainloop

Secure data room platform for confidential doc collaboration & board comms.

Calamu Protect Logo
Calamu Protect

Data security platform that fragments data across storage locations for cyber resilience.

CDSG DigiStor Logo
CDSG DigiStor

Certified secure SSDs for DAR protection in defense & govt environments.

CDSG Citadel SW License & Maintenance Plan Logo
CDSG Citadel SW License & Maintenance Plan

Annual SW license & maintenance plan for DIGISTOR's Citadel secure storage line.

CDSG DP10 Secure Logo
CDSG DP10 Secure

FIPS 140-2 validated AES-256 hardware-encrypted removable drive enclosure.

CDSG Encryptor Logo
CDSG Encryptor

Inline SATA hardware encryption device using AES-256 & physical dongle key.

Cigent Data Protection Products Logo
Cigent Data Protection Products

CSfC-aligned DAR protection via hardware/software encryption for defense & ICS.

Cigent Pre-Boot Authentication (PBA) Logo
Cigent Pre-Boot Authentication (PBA)

Pre-boot auth solution for NSA CSfC DAR-compliant hardware encryption.

Cigent SSD UxV Logo
Cigent SSD UxV

CSfC-aligned encrypted SSD solution for data-at-rest protection on UxV platforms.

Cigent SSD Enterprise Data Protection Logo
Cigent SSD Enterprise Data Protection

Dual-layer AES-256 hardware/software encrypted SSDs for CSfC DAR compliance.

Cigent SSD Clients Data Protection Logo
Cigent SSD Clients Data Protection

Dual-layer AES-256 HW/SW encrypted SSDs for CSfC DAR compliance.

Cigent SW FDE Logo
Cigent SW FDE

Software FDE inner-layer encryption for NSA CSfC DAR compliance.

CloudMask Secure Google Drive Logo
CloudMask Secure Google Drive

E2E encryption add-on for Google Drive with user-controlled keys.

Cloud Storage Security Logo
Cloud Storage Security

AWS-native malware scanning for cloud storage targeting healthcare data.

Cloud Storage Security DataDefender Logo
Cloud Storage Security DataDefender

DSPM for AWS cloud storage: inventory, classification & activity monitoring.

Cocoon Data Kboss Logo
Cocoon Data Kboss

API-based data security and encryption platform for developers.

Cognni Ness Logo
Cognni Ness

Autonomous info security tool for monitoring data risks and sharing behaviors.

Free
Compass Security FileBox Logo
Compass Security FileBox

Secure file exchange platform for internal users and external partners.

Cryptomathic Obsidian Transact Logo
Cryptomathic Obsidian Transact

PCI-compliant EMV processing module for mag-stripe authorization systems.

CTERA Data Intelligence Logo
CTERA Data Intelligence

Data intelligence and visibility platform for CTERA cloud file services.

CTERA Fusion Logo
CTERA Fusion

Unified file and object storage platform for hybrid cloud environments.

CTERA Insight Logo
CTERA Insight

Data visibility & analytics platform for CTERA enterprise file environments.

CTERA Vault Logo
CTERA Vault

WORM-compliant immutable storage for regulatory data retention.

CTERA Global File System Logo
CTERA Global File System

Distributed global file system for hybrid & multi-cloud enterprise storage.

CyberTide Data Security Platform Logo
CyberTide Data Security Platform

European data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and AI data protection.

DataLocker Encrypted Hard Drives Logo
DataLocker Encrypted Hard Drives

Hardware-encrypted external drives with AES-256, FIPS validation & remote mgmt.

DataLocker SafeConsole USB Certified Data Erasure Logo
DataLocker SafeConsole USB Certified Data Erasure

Cryptographic USB data erasure with NIST 800-88 compliance & audit certs.

DataLocker H350 Logo
DataLocker H350

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified AES 256-bit encrypted external HDD.

DataStealth Data Discovery Logo
DataStealth Data Discovery

Discovers sensitive PII/PHI/PCI data across on-prem, cloud, and shadow IT.

digitronic HiCrypt Logo
digitronic HiCrypt

Transparent network drive encryption with key sole-possession guarantee.

DoControl for Google Workspace Logo
DoControl for Google Workspace

Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace.

Duality Platform - FHE Logo
Duality Platform - FHE

FHE platform enabling computation on encrypted data without decryption.

Duality Platform Logo
Duality Platform

Privacy-preserving data collaboration platform using HE, MPC, FL, and TEE.

Enveil ZeroReveal Logo
Enveil ZeroReveal

PET suite for encrypted search and ML across data boundaries.

eXate Data Sovereignty Platform Logo
eXate Data Sovereignty Platform

Unified platform for data sovereignty, encryption, and cross-border compliance.

FenixPyre PADS Platform Logo
FenixPyre PADS Platform

File-level encryption platform with dynamic access controls for post-auth data security.

Garner TS-1XT Degausser Logo
Garner TS-1XT Degausser

NSA EPL-listed degausser erasing HDD/tape with 20,000 Gauss pulse.

Garner Products E-Waste Recycling Logo
Garner Products E-Waste Recycling

Physical HDD disassembly & degaussing systems for secure data destruction.

Garner Products Data Destruction Packages Logo
Garner Products Data Destruction Packages

Configurable physical media degaussing & destruction equipment packages.

Garner Products Data Destruction Solutions Logo
Garner Products Data Destruction Solutions

Hardware suite for degaussing, physical destruction & sanitization of storage media.

Guardtime KSI Blockchain Logo
Guardtime KSI Blockchain

Hash-based blockchain tech for quantum-immune data integrity & authentication.

ideaBOX Actifile Logo
ideaBOX Actifile

AI-based DSPM platform for sensitive data discovery & one-click encryption.

JADAPTIVE FileDrop Logo
JADAPTIVE FileDrop

Open-source SFTP client with drag-and-drop UI and accelerated push transfers.

Free
LogMeOnce Cloud Encrypter Logo
LogMeOnce Cloud Encrypter

AES-256 client-side encryption for cloud storage with zero-knowledge architecture.

Lorica Private Pursuit Platform Logo
Lorica Private Pursuit Platform

Encrypted compute platform for AI inference and SQL search on private data.

Mage Data DSPM Logo
Mage Data DSPM

DSPM platform enforcing consistent data security policies across hybrid environments.

Matters DSPM Logo
Matters DSPM

DSPM platform providing real-time sensitive data visibility, risk scoring & remediation.

Meeco Vault Logo
Meeco Vault

End-to-end encrypted personal data storage with secure sharing & GDPR compliance.

MerlinCryption ASBE Logo
MerlinCryption ASBE

Nondeterministic block encryption algo resistant to quantum & AI attacks.

Metallic Security IQ Logo
Metallic Security IQ

Security analytics module for Metallic backup with posture scoring & anomaly detection.

Metomic Logo
Metomic

SaaS data security platform detecting & remediating sensitive data exposure.

MIND Data Detection Logo
MIND Data Detection

Detects and remediates sensitive data-at-rest exposure risks automatically.

NSKnox Master Data Guard Logo
NSKnox Master Data Guard

Protects vendor payment master data from fraud and unauthorized changes.

Obsidian Security - App-to-App Gov. Logo
Obsidian Security - App-to-App Gov.

Governs app-to-app SaaS data movement via integration visibility & control.

Odaseva Data Archiving Logo
Odaseva Data Archiving

Salesforce data archiving tool to cut storage costs and aid compliance.

Odaseva Data Security Suite Logo
Odaseva Data Security Suite

Salesforce data security suite covering backup, encryption, masking & privacy.

Odaseva Data Trail for Salesforce Logo
Odaseva Data Trail for Salesforce

Audit trail & data change tracking solution for enterprise Salesforce.

