Concentric AI Data Security Governance Platform Description

Concentric AI Data Security Governance Platform is a data security solution that provides governance across data at rest, data in motion, and GenAI applications. The platform uses Semantic Intelligence technology to autonomously discover and classify data across cloud and on-premises environments without requiring users to create predefined rules. The platform identifies and protects various types of sensitive data including personally identifiable information (PII), personal health information (PHI), payment card information (PCI), and intellectual property (IP). It discovers data elements such as social security numbers, bank account numbers, medical records, credit card numbers, and trade secrets. The solution provides data risk identification capabilities and offers visibility into what data exists, who has access to it, and the associated risk levels. It supports compliance with regulations including HIPAA and PCI DSS. The platform integrates with multiple data sources and applications including Microsoft SQL Server, Salesforce, Google Cloud, AWS, ChatGPT, Perplexity AI, Gmail, Meta, X (Twitter), Databricks, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini. It provides a dashboard that summarizes data categories, sensitive information content, sharing patterns, and risk levels. The solution is designed for organizations seeking to maintain data security governance across structured and unstructured data in various storage locations and during data transmission.