PKWARE PK Protect Reader Fiserv Description

PK Protect Reader Fiserv is a free application that enables external recipients to decrypt and access files that have been encrypted using PKWARE's PK Protect solution. The tool addresses the challenge of secure data exchange between organizations with different security standards and compliance requirements. The reader supports two decryption methods. For Smartkey-encrypted files, users download the reader, create a PK Protect account, and verify their email address. The reader then automatically retrieves encryption keys for authorized users without requiring manual passphrase sharing. For traditionally encrypted files, users enter the passphrase to decrypt the content. The solution eliminates the need for complex PKI workflows or insecure passphrase sharing between organizations. PK Protect users can create or select Smartkeys associated with recipient email addresses, encrypt files, and share them through email, cloud storage, or other channels. External recipients can then access the encrypted data using the free reader application. The product is available for Windows and Mac operating systems. Technical support is provided upon request for users who encounter issues during installation or operation.