Immuta Policy Entitlement Engine
Unified data access policy engine with cross-platform enforcement
Immuta Policy Entitlement Engine Description
Immuta Policy Entitlement Engine is a data access control platform that automates policy enforcement across multiple data platforms. The system uses attribute-based policies that dynamically control data access based on data and user attributes, eliminating the need for manual policy updates. The platform provides a natural language policy editor that enables non-technical users to author data access policies without requiring technical expertise. Policies are created once and automatically applied across all connected data platforms, ensuring consistent enforcement regardless of where data is stored. The engine performs native enforcement on each data platform, meaning policies are executed directly within the platform being accessed rather than through an external layer. This approach maintains platform performance while providing granular access control. The system integrates with metadata registry capabilities to combine data attributes with user metadata for dynamic policy creation. It works alongside data discovery and classification functions to identify sensitive data and apply appropriate access controls. Policy management is centralized through a unified control point, allowing organizations to define global policies or domain-specific policies for individual business units. The platform maintains audit trails of policy enforcement and data access across all connected platforms. The engine addresses policy bloat by using federated policies that scale without requiring individual policy creation for each data asset or user combination. Access decisions are made dynamically based on current attributes rather than static permission lists.
