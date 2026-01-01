Soveren DSPM for Application Environments Logo

Soveren DSPM for Application Environments

DSPM solution for Kubernetes & AWS environments with real-time data discovery

Soveren DSPM for Application Environments Description

Soveren DSPM for Application Environments is a data security posture management solution designed for Kubernetes-based and AWS application environments. The platform provides visibility into sensitive data flows and storage across production environments. The solution deploys natively in Kubernetes via Helm and uses packet-capturing technology to mirror traffic without impacting application performance or latency. It automatically discovers services deployed in Kubernetes and data stores located in AWS, providing near real-time observability of data movement. The platform uses machine learning models to detect and classify sensitive data types including PII, PCI, and PHI data across 45+ data types and 30+ countries with a reported 98% detection rate. The classification engine operates separately from traffic interception to maintain low resource consumption. Key capabilities include automated sensitive data discovery and classification, visualization of data flows between services and API endpoints, detection of shadow data, and monitoring of data at rest and in motion. The platform leverages Kubernetes and cloud APIs to provide context such as ownership, location, labels, and namespaces. The solution includes a policy engine with baseline monitoring and out-of-the-box policies for detecting changes in data flows that could result in data breaches or privacy violations. Users can also create custom rules. The platform provides real-time risk detection with alerts that include technical context to help engineering teams identify root causes. Soveren processes sensitive data locally within the customer environment without transmitting it externally. The platform integrates with operational tools for alerting and workflow management.

Soveren DSPM for Application Environments FAQ

Common questions about Soveren DSPM for Application Environments including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

