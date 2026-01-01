TrustLogix TrustDSPM Logo

TrustLogix TrustDSPM

DSPM platform for data visibility, access control, and compliance across clouds

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

TrustLogix TrustDSPM Description

TrustLogix TrustDSPM is a Data Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility and control over data across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments. The platform identifies data sensitivity, monitors data movement and flows across multi-cloud environments, and detects access risks including ghost users, excess permissions, oversharing, and entitlement drift. The solution offers role management capabilities that visualize role hierarchies and inheritance patterns, analyzes user access patterns to identify over-permissioned accounts and unused entitlements, and supports least-privilege access implementation. It monitors data transfers and flags unauthorized cross-account or cross-region sharing without accessing the data itself. TrustDSPM includes compliance reporting for frameworks such as SOX, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and CCPA with prebuilt reports covering entitlements, privilege analysis, and data classifications. The platform uses AI-powered recommendations to guide policy refinement and remediation actions. The solution identifies unaccessed and unclassified data for archival or management, detects shadow IT applications and exfiltration risks, and provides controls including masking policies, whitelisting, and access monitoring. It operates across enterprise-scale environments with thousands of users and complex access requirements.

TrustLogix TrustDSPM FAQ

Common questions about TrustLogix TrustDSPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TrustLogix TrustDSPM is DSPM platform for data visibility, access control, and compliance across clouds developed by TrustLogix. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →