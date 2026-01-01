TrustLogix TrustDSPM Description

TrustLogix TrustDSPM is a Data Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility and control over data across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments. The platform identifies data sensitivity, monitors data movement and flows across multi-cloud environments, and detects access risks including ghost users, excess permissions, oversharing, and entitlement drift. The solution offers role management capabilities that visualize role hierarchies and inheritance patterns, analyzes user access patterns to identify over-permissioned accounts and unused entitlements, and supports least-privilege access implementation. It monitors data transfers and flags unauthorized cross-account or cross-region sharing without accessing the data itself. TrustDSPM includes compliance reporting for frameworks such as SOX, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and CCPA with prebuilt reports covering entitlements, privilege analysis, and data classifications. The platform uses AI-powered recommendations to guide policy refinement and remediation actions. The solution identifies unaccessed and unclassified data for archival or management, detects shadow IT applications and exfiltration risks, and provides controls including masking policies, whitelisting, and access monitoring. It operates across enterprise-scale environments with thousands of users and complex access requirements.