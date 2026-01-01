TrustLogix TrustDSPM
DSPM platform for data visibility, access control, and compliance across clouds
TrustLogix TrustDSPM
DSPM platform for data visibility, access control, and compliance across clouds
TrustLogix TrustDSPM Description
TrustLogix TrustDSPM is a Data Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility and control over data across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments. The platform identifies data sensitivity, monitors data movement and flows across multi-cloud environments, and detects access risks including ghost users, excess permissions, oversharing, and entitlement drift. The solution offers role management capabilities that visualize role hierarchies and inheritance patterns, analyzes user access patterns to identify over-permissioned accounts and unused entitlements, and supports least-privilege access implementation. It monitors data transfers and flags unauthorized cross-account or cross-region sharing without accessing the data itself. TrustDSPM includes compliance reporting for frameworks such as SOX, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and CCPA with prebuilt reports covering entitlements, privilege analysis, and data classifications. The platform uses AI-powered recommendations to guide policy refinement and remediation actions. The solution identifies unaccessed and unclassified data for archival or management, detects shadow IT applications and exfiltration risks, and provides controls including masking policies, whitelisting, and access monitoring. It operates across enterprise-scale environments with thousands of users and complex access requirements.
TrustLogix TrustDSPM FAQ
Common questions about TrustLogix TrustDSPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TrustLogix TrustDSPM is DSPM platform for data visibility, access control, and compliance across clouds developed by TrustLogix. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership