AvePoint Confidence Platform
AvePoint Confidence Platform
AvePoint Confidence Platform Description
AvePoint Confidence Platform is a cloud-based platform designed to manage, secure, and govern digital workplace environments. The platform operates on Microsoft Azure infrastructure across 14 data centers globally to support data sovereignty requirements. The platform is organized into three functional suites addressing modernization, resilience, and control. The modernization suite focuses on data consolidation and business process automation. The resilience suite provides data security, information lifecycle management, and breach prevention capabilities. The control suite delivers visibility and governance operations across digital workplace environments. The platform uses a common data engine and data layer architecture that enables centralized orchestration of data across cloud and self-hosted systems. It provides automated enforcement of business and IT policies across workspace provisioning, operational management, and information lifecycle processes. The platform includes backup and data protection capabilities for SaaS applications, with recognition as a leader in SaaS Application Data Protection. It supports multi-SaaS backup-as-a-service functionality and maintains compliance with industry security standards. The platform is hosted on Microsoft Azure, eliminating infrastructure configuration and maintenance requirements. It serves over 25,000 organizations and integrates with Microsoft 365 and SharePoint environments for workspace management and policy enforcement.
