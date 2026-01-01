Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud Description

Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud is a data security solution designed to protect cloud storage environments from malware and zero-day attacks. The product uses deep learning AI to scan and analyze files stored in cloud repositories, detecting threats before they can execute. The solution addresses security challenges in cloud and hybrid cloud environments where data volumes are growing rapidly. It scans storage repositories to identify dormant malware that may be waiting to execute, providing protection against unknown and zero-day threats. DSX for Cloud performs file scanning at speeds under 20 milliseconds with real-time threat determination. The system scales to accommodate enterprise storage needs regardless of repository size. The detection engine claims over 99% effectiveness against zero-day attacks and unknown malware. The product operates with minimal maintenance requirements, utilizing the DSX Brain component that requires updates only 1-2 times per year. It provides native integration with AWS S3 for cloud storage protection. DSX for Cloud is part of the broader Deep Instinct DSX platform that extends protection across cloud, NAS, applications, and endpoints using deep learning and generative AI technologies.