IDECSI MyDataSecurity
User-centric data access & sharing mgmt platform for M365 environments
IDECSI MyDataSecurity
User-centric data access & sharing mgmt platform for M365 environments
IDECSI MyDataSecurity Description
IDECSI MyDataSecurity is a data security platform designed for Microsoft 365 environments that enables end users to manage and control access to their data and collaborative workspaces. The solution provides users with a personalized dashboard to monitor who can access their data, view permissions, and track sharing activities across their M365 environment. The platform allows data owners to manage external access, sharing links, group memberships, and permissions directly through an intuitive web and mobile interface. Users can identify anomalies, security issues, errors, and obsolete permissions, with the ability to remediate issues without requiring IT administrator intervention. MyDataSecurity supports automated remediation operations under supervision and can send notifications for actions requiring verification, such as new permissions, devices, or rules. The platform integrates with existing security tools including SIEM systems to reduce alert fatigue by filtering significant events with real risk before reporting them to SOC teams. Security teams define platform parameters including which elements are visible to users, notification policies, and remediation rules. The solution enables permission reviews and recertification campaigns that are interactive and programmable, with performance monitoring capabilities. The platform aims to reduce incident remediation time and improve detection accuracy by distributing security responsibilities to data owners.
IDECSI MyDataSecurity FAQ
Common questions about IDECSI MyDataSecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
IDECSI MyDataSecurity is User-centric data access & sharing mgmt platform for M365 environments developed by IDECSI. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Collaboration, Dashboard.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership