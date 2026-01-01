IDECSI MyDataSecurity Description

IDECSI MyDataSecurity is a data security platform designed for Microsoft 365 environments that enables end users to manage and control access to their data and collaborative workspaces. The solution provides users with a personalized dashboard to monitor who can access their data, view permissions, and track sharing activities across their M365 environment. The platform allows data owners to manage external access, sharing links, group memberships, and permissions directly through an intuitive web and mobile interface. Users can identify anomalies, security issues, errors, and obsolete permissions, with the ability to remediate issues without requiring IT administrator intervention. MyDataSecurity supports automated remediation operations under supervision and can send notifications for actions requiring verification, such as new permissions, devices, or rules. The platform integrates with existing security tools including SIEM systems to reduce alert fatigue by filtering significant events with real risk before reporting them to SOC teams. Security teams define platform parameters including which elements are visible to users, notification policies, and remediation rules. The solution enables permission reviews and recertification campaigns that are interactive and programmable, with performance monitoring capabilities. The platform aims to reduce incident remediation time and improve detection accuracy by distributing security responsibilities to data owners.