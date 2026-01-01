IDECSI MyDataSecurity Logo

IDECSI MyDataSecurity

User-centric data access & sharing mgmt platform for M365 environments

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

IDECSI MyDataSecurity Description

IDECSI MyDataSecurity is a data security platform designed for Microsoft 365 environments that enables end users to manage and control access to their data and collaborative workspaces. The solution provides users with a personalized dashboard to monitor who can access their data, view permissions, and track sharing activities across their M365 environment. The platform allows data owners to manage external access, sharing links, group memberships, and permissions directly through an intuitive web and mobile interface. Users can identify anomalies, security issues, errors, and obsolete permissions, with the ability to remediate issues without requiring IT administrator intervention. MyDataSecurity supports automated remediation operations under supervision and can send notifications for actions requiring verification, such as new permissions, devices, or rules. The platform integrates with existing security tools including SIEM systems to reduce alert fatigue by filtering significant events with real risk before reporting them to SOC teams. Security teams define platform parameters including which elements are visible to users, notification policies, and remediation rules. The solution enables permission reviews and recertification campaigns that are interactive and programmable, with performance monitoring capabilities. The platform aims to reduce incident remediation time and improve detection accuracy by distributing security responsibilities to data owners.

IDECSI MyDataSecurity FAQ

Common questions about IDECSI MyDataSecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

IDECSI MyDataSecurity is User-centric data access & sharing mgmt platform for M365 environments developed by IDECSI. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Collaboration, Dashboard.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →