Cyera Data Security Platform
AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection
Cyera Data Security Platform
AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Cyera Data Security Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Cyera Data Security Platform Description
Cyera Data Security Platform is an agentless data security solution that provides data discovery, classification, and protection across cloud and on-premises environments. The platform uses AI-native architecture to scan and classify data at scale, handling petabytes of enterprise data. The platform includes Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities for discovering and assessing data security posture, Omni DLP for data loss prevention, and identity and access management features. It offers data breach readiness functionality to prepare organizations for potential incidents. Cyera's DataDNA technology uses machine learning, named entity recognition (NER), and large language models (LLMs) for data classification, designed to reduce false positives compared to traditional fingerprinting methods. The platform deploys without agents and provides visibility into data across multiple environments. The solution addresses data security challenges related to cloud adoption and GenAI usage, providing controls for data flowing into AI tools. It offers capabilities for mapping data to business processes and maintaining visibility across distributed data environments.
Cyera Data Security Platform FAQ
Common questions about Cyera Data Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyera Data Security Platform is AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection developed by Cyera. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership