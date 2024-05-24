Cyera Data Security Platform Description

Cyera Data Security Platform is an agentless data security solution that provides data discovery, classification, and protection across cloud and on-premises environments. The platform uses AI-native architecture to scan and classify data at scale, handling petabytes of enterprise data. The platform includes Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities for discovering and assessing data security posture, Omni DLP for data loss prevention, and identity and access management features. It offers data breach readiness functionality to prepare organizations for potential incidents. Cyera's DataDNA technology uses machine learning, named entity recognition (NER), and large language models (LLMs) for data classification, designed to reduce false positives compared to traditional fingerprinting methods. The platform deploys without agents and provides visibility into data across multiple environments. The solution addresses data security challenges related to cloud adoption and GenAI usage, providing controls for data flowing into AI tools. It offers capabilities for mapping data to business processes and maintaining visibility across distributed data environments.