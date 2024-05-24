CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Cybernetica UXP Logo

Cybernetica UXP

by Cybernetica

Interoperability platform for secure peer-to-peer data exchange

Data Protection Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Cybernetica UXP Description

Cybernetica UXP (Unified eXchange Platform) is an interoperability platform designed for secure data exchange between organizations. The platform enables peer-to-peer data exchange over encrypted and mutually authenticated channels using a distributed architecture with centralized governance. UXP operates through a service-based model where organizations can develop and publish services on the platform for consumption by other organizations. The platform uses asymmetric cryptography, digital signatures, and PKI for authentication and security. Each message transaction is authenticated, time-stamped, and signed to create legally binding records. The platform avoids creating a centralized database by allowing organizations to retain sovereignty over their data and services. Organizations maintain full control over which other organizations can access their services. The distributed architecture eliminates single points of failure and bottlenecks. UXP is compliant with the EU eIDAS directive and supports GDPR compliance through add-on privacy tools. The platform archives all exchanged messages in digitally signed form that can be valid in court where digital signatures are legally binding. The platform requires at least three types of participants: members that communicate peer-to-peer, a governing authority that coordinates activities and maintains member registries, and trust service providers for certification and time-stamping services. UXP is domain-independent and can be deployed vertically within single domains or horizontally across multiple domains, from small-scale implementations to society-level multi-domain instances.

Cybernetica UXP FAQ

Common questions about Cybernetica UXP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cybernetica UXP is Interoperability platform for secure peer-to-peer data exchange developed by Cybernetica. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

