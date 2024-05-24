Satori Real-Time Enforcement Description

Satori Real-Time Enforcement is a data security platform that combines data domain context, identity domain context, and usage context to manage data exposure risks. The platform provides automated data protection through discovery, classification, and enforcement cycles. The system applies security policies dynamically across multiple data stores without requiring code changes. It monitors data access patterns and enforces policies in real-time to control who can access what data and when. The platform includes dynamic masking capabilities that can be deployed across data stores without additional code, supporting both structured and semi-structured data. Masking policies are scalable and do not require special reconfiguration. Just-in-time access provisioning allows users to request access to datasets through a self-service portal with approval workflows. Security policies are applied automatically when access is granted, and access is revoked when no longer needed. The platform automatically protects new sensitive data as it is added to data stores, applying existing security policies without manual intervention. It supports row-based, role-based, and attribute-based security policies for controlling access to sensitive information including PII and PHI.