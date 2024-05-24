Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server Logo

Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server

by Sasa Software

CDR service via API/ICAP for inline file sanitization and threat elimination

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Content FilteringActive DirectoryFile Analysis
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Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server Description

GateScanner Integration Server (GSIS) is a Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) service that provides inline file sanitization through API or ICAP protocols. The system processes files through a grid of CDR engines that transform them into sanitized copies while storing originals for review. The platform supports hundreds of file types including MS Office suite, PDF, media files (images, audio, video), archives (ZIP, RAR, 7z, CAB), PST, OST, .eml files, executables, XML, HTML, text files, DICOM medical imaging files, and password-protected files. It offers policy-based configuration with customized scanning profiles based on user or group policies. GSIS includes integration capabilities with third-party security tools such as sandboxes and next-generation antivirus solutions. The system features Active Directory integration for authentication, central administration console, detailed activity reporting, and SIEM/Syslog interfaces. The CDR engines provide zero-downtime scalability with built-in Active-Active load balancing. Each connecting application receives a unique API key for security. The platform is available as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering and includes automated updates. Use cases include browser isolation file downloads, secure file uploads to public portals, Salesforce security integration, secure IT/OT file transfers with MFT, and sandbox integration.

Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server FAQ

Common questions about Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server is CDR service via API/ICAP for inline file sanitization and threat elimination developed by Sasa Software. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Content Filtering, Active Directory, File Analysis.

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