Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server Description

GateScanner Integration Server (GSIS) is a Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) service that provides inline file sanitization through API or ICAP protocols. The system processes files through a grid of CDR engines that transform them into sanitized copies while storing originals for review. The platform supports hundreds of file types including MS Office suite, PDF, media files (images, audio, video), archives (ZIP, RAR, 7z, CAB), PST, OST, .eml files, executables, XML, HTML, text files, DICOM medical imaging files, and password-protected files. It offers policy-based configuration with customized scanning profiles based on user or group policies. GSIS includes integration capabilities with third-party security tools such as sandboxes and next-generation antivirus solutions. The system features Active Directory integration for authentication, central administration console, detailed activity reporting, and SIEM/Syslog interfaces. The CDR engines provide zero-downtime scalability with built-in Active-Active load balancing. Each connecting application receives a unique API key for security. The platform is available as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering and includes automated updates. Use cases include browser isolation file downloads, secure file uploads to public portals, Salesforce security integration, secure IT/OT file transfers with MFT, and sandbox integration.