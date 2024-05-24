Satori Data Security Platform Description

Satori Data Security Platform is an agentless data security solution that provides visibility and control over cloud data environments. The platform operates across production and AI data workflows without requiring changes to existing data flows or infrastructure. The platform performs automated data discovery and classification to identify sensitive data including PII, PHI, and financial information across multiple data stores. It maintains a data catalog with automated tagging capabilities. Database activity monitoring tracks data access and queries in real-time, providing audit trails and logging capabilities. The platform includes data security posture management features to assess security configurations and compliance status. Access control capabilities include policy-based data access management with dynamic data masking and just-in-time access provisioning. The platform enforces granular, need-to-know access policies across data stores and BI tools. The platform supports compliance requirements for GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO standards through automated controls and audit reporting. Security policies can be uniformly applied across cloud data warehouses and analytics platforms. Integration occurs at the data access layer, positioning between users and data stores to enforce security policies without modifying underlying data infrastructure. The platform exports access logs and audit data for external reporting and analysis.