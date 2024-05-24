Satori Data Security Platform
Agentless data security platform for discovery, monitoring, and access control
Satori Data Security Platform
Agentless data security platform for discovery, monitoring, and access control
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Satori Data Security Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Satori Data Security Platform Description
Satori Data Security Platform is an agentless data security solution that provides visibility and control over cloud data environments. The platform operates across production and AI data workflows without requiring changes to existing data flows or infrastructure. The platform performs automated data discovery and classification to identify sensitive data including PII, PHI, and financial information across multiple data stores. It maintains a data catalog with automated tagging capabilities. Database activity monitoring tracks data access and queries in real-time, providing audit trails and logging capabilities. The platform includes data security posture management features to assess security configurations and compliance status. Access control capabilities include policy-based data access management with dynamic data masking and just-in-time access provisioning. The platform enforces granular, need-to-know access policies across data stores and BI tools. The platform supports compliance requirements for GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO standards through automated controls and audit reporting. Security policies can be uniformly applied across cloud data warehouses and analytics platforms. Integration occurs at the data access layer, positioning between users and data stores to enforce security policies without modifying underlying data infrastructure. The platform exports access logs and audit data for external reporting and analysis.
Satori Data Security Platform FAQ
Common questions about Satori Data Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Satori Data Security Platform is Agentless data security platform for discovery, monitoring, and access control developed by Satori Cyber Ltd. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Audit.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership