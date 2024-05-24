Realm Data Haven
Long-term log storage solution for SOC teams separate from SIEM systems
Realm Data Haven
Long-term log storage solution for SOC teams separate from SIEM systems
Realm Data Haven Description
Realm Data Haven is a log storage solution designed to address the challenge of long-term log retention for security operations teams. The product separates detection capabilities from retention requirements, addressing the issue of SIEMs being used as expensive long-term archives. The solution targets organizations facing regulatory requirements for extended log retention, which can span years or decades. Traditional SIEMs were built for detection rather than long-term storage, resulting in high costs, slow retrieval times, and pressure to reduce visibility by dropping logs. Realm Data Haven provides an alternative approach by handling long-term log storage independently from SIEM platforms. This separation allows organizations to maintain compliance with retention requirements while reducing the cost burden associated with storing large volumes of historical security logs in premium SIEM storage. The product addresses the growing challenge of log volume driven by cloud sprawl and the extended time required to detect breaches, which averages 241 days according to industry data. By providing dedicated long-term storage infrastructure, the solution enables SOC teams to maintain historical log data for investigations and compliance without the performance and cost penalties of SIEM-based archival storage.
Realm Data Haven FAQ
Common questions about Realm Data Haven including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Realm Data Haven is Long-term log storage solution for SOC teams separate from SIEM systems developed by Realm.Security. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Log Management.
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