Free tool for opening and decrypting ZIP files, including encrypted archives

Data Protection
PKWARE ZIP Reader Description

PKWARE ZIP Reader is a free utility for Windows, iOS, and Android that enables users to open and decrypt ZIP files, including passphrase-protected and digitally encrypted archives. The tool is designed to allow recipients who do not own compression and encryption software to access ZIP files created by PKWARE products. ZIP Reader provides cross-platform compatibility, allowing Windows users to access files that were encrypted and compressed on Windows, MacOS, UNIX, Linux, IBM i, and z/OS systems. The tool can decrypt files created by any PKWARE product, including PKZIP, SecureZIP, and PK Protect. The application features a simple interface that allows users to decrypt and open ZIP files by clicking on a file name or using drag-and-drop functionality. ZIP Reader is available for both individual and commercial use at no cost. The tool addresses the challenge organizations face when sharing encrypted data with external parties, partners, or individuals who may not have their own compression and encryption programs. Technical support is available upon request for users who encounter questions or issues.

PKWARE ZIP Reader is Free tool for opening and decrypting ZIP files, including encrypted archives developed by PKWARE, Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Compression, Cross Platform, Data Protection.

