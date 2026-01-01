Alibaba Cloud Microservices Engine (MSE) Description

Alibaba Cloud Microservices Engine (MSE) is a managed platform that provides registration and configuration center, gateway, and microservices governance capabilities. The platform is compatible with open source microservices ecosystems including Nacos, ZooKeeper, and Eureka for service registration and discovery. MSE offers a cloud-native gateway built on Istio that complies with Kubernetes Ingress standards. The gateway provides service discovery, throttling, degradation, canary release, and route configuration capabilities. Security features include certificate management, IP address blacklists and whitelists, JWT or OIDC authentication, and protection against WAF or DDoS attacks. The governance center enhances Spring Cloud and Apache Dubbo frameworks in a non-intrusive manner, enabling service governance without code modifications. Features include canary release with observability and rollback, end-to-end canary release with traffic routing, graceful publishing and unpublishing with service prefetch and delayed publishing, outlier instance removal for availability monitoring, and service authentication for traffic control. The registration and configuration center is fully managed and supports data management through a console interface. Monitoring and alerting capabilities track metrics such as connections, TPS, and QPS with notifications via text messages, emails, and DingTalk chatbots. MSE Professional Edition compatible with Nacos 2.0 provides approximately 10 times performance improvement over Basic Edition. The platform supports automatic service discovery and route forwarding when integrated with container clusters, and includes timeout retries, circuit breaking, and load balancing capabilities.