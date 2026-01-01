PKWARE PK Protect® Reader
Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect
PKWARE PK Protect® Reader
Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect
PKWARE PK Protect® Reader Description
PK Protect Reader is a free application that enables external recipients to decrypt and open files that have been encrypted using PKWARE's PK Protect solution. The tool addresses the challenge of secure data exchange between organizations with different security standards and compliance requirements. The reader supports two decryption methods: Smartkey-based decryption and traditional passphrase-based decryption. For Smartkey-encrypted files, the reader automatically retrieves encryption keys for authorized users after they set up a PK Protect account and verify their email address. This eliminates the need for senders to manually share encryption passphrases or manage complex PKI workflows. When a PK Protect user needs to share sensitive data externally, they create or select a Smartkey associated with the recipient's email address, encrypt files using that Smartkey, and share them via email, cloud storage, or other mediums. External recipients download the free PK Protect Reader, select the encrypted files, and the application handles the decryption process based on their authorized access. The tool is available for Windows and Mac operating systems. Technical support is available upon request for users who encounter issues during installation or use.
PKWARE PK Protect® Reader FAQ
Common questions about PKWARE PK Protect® Reader including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
PKWARE PK Protect® Reader is Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect developed by PKWARE, Inc.. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Collaboration, Cross Platform.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership