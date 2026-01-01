PKWARE PK Protect® Reader Logo

PKWARE PK Protect® Reader Description

PK Protect Reader is a free application that enables external recipients to decrypt and open files that have been encrypted using PKWARE's PK Protect solution. The tool addresses the challenge of secure data exchange between organizations with different security standards and compliance requirements. The reader supports two decryption methods: Smartkey-based decryption and traditional passphrase-based decryption. For Smartkey-encrypted files, the reader automatically retrieves encryption keys for authorized users after they set up a PK Protect account and verify their email address. This eliminates the need for senders to manually share encryption passphrases or manage complex PKI workflows. When a PK Protect user needs to share sensitive data externally, they create or select a Smartkey associated with the recipient's email address, encrypt files using that Smartkey, and share them via email, cloud storage, or other mediums. External recipients download the free PK Protect Reader, select the encrypted files, and the application handles the decryption process based on their authorized access. The tool is available for Windows and Mac operating systems. Technical support is available upon request for users who encounter issues during installation or use.

