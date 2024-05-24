Glasswall ICAP Description

Glasswall ICAP is an ICAP server that integrates with existing security infrastructure to provide real-time threat removal from internet content. The product uses Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to remove threats from files moving across trust boundaries. The ICAP server supports integration with ICAP-enabled clients including firewalls, gateways, and proxy servers. It operates in both forward and reverse proxy configurations, acting as a gateway between client applications and servers. The product processes files in real-time with minimal delay in data transmission. It includes caching capabilities for adapted files to improve performance for frequently accessed content. ICAP profiles allow administrators to configure customized processing rules that dictate actions for different MIME and content types, including process, bypass, and block options. Common use cases include secure web browsing, protection when users open unknown files, secure file uploads, and inline security for forward or reverse proxies. The solution rebuilds files into a safe, clean standard according to file specifications. The ICAP server is powered by Glasswall Halo, a cloud-native CDR solution. Configuration guides are available for integration with various security appliances including F5, Fortinet FortiGate, Citrix, Cisco Secure Firewall, Squid Proxy, VMware NSX Distributed Firewall, FileCloud, McAfee, Symantec, Apache, A10, Airlock, Cyolo, and NGINX.