OPSWAT MetaDefender Storage Security Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Storage Security is an enterprise data protection platform designed to secure storage environments across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-native infrastructures. The platform provides malware detection and threat prevention capabilities for data stored in various storage systems including local servers, cloud platforms, NAS, SAN, and cloud storage services. The solution addresses security challenges associated with enterprise data migration from legacy systems to cloud environments by scanning and protecting files against malware, data breaches, and unauthorized access. It supports compliance requirements for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS through data protection policy enforcement, sensitive content tracking, and audit reporting capabilities. MetaDefender Storage Security integrates with storage and collaboration platforms through support for SMB, NFS, SFTP, FTP, and S3-compatible storage protocols. The platform is designed to handle large-scale data volumes ranging from terabytes to petabytes while minimizing performance impact on business operations. The solution offers flexible deployment options including virtual machines for on-premises and hybrid environments. It provides SIEM integration capabilities through a GUI interface and RESTful API for workflow automation. The platform generates compliance reports with dynamic charts and detailed PDF audits to support regulatory documentation requirements.