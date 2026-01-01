Lightbeam Automated Remediation
Lightbeam Automated Remediation
Lightbeam Automated Remediation Description
Lightbeam Automated Remediation is a data security platform that executes policy-driven actions to address data security risks across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. The platform connects data content to user identities and access rights, enabling automated enforcement actions through configurable playbooks. The system performs automated access revocation, data redaction, archival, and deletion based on predefined policy conditions. It applies controls at the file-type and SMB folder level, supporting enforcement across SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Drive, and legacy file shares. Actions can be triggered automatically or routed for manual review based on risk severity. The platform integrates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to detect anomalies such as write spikes, mass deletions, or unusual access patterns. When risky behavior is identified, the system can suspend user sessions, revoke permissions, or quarantine files. Ransomware protection capabilities monitor for indicators of ransomware activity and execute containment actions. Access governance features enable organizations to identify excessive permissions, open access, and external sharing violations. The platform maintains an audit trail of all remediation actions, including timestamps, approvers, and outcomes. Reports can be exported for compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS. Risk scoring capabilities prioritize remediation actions based on data sensitivity and exposure levels. The platform provides a unified console for detection, decision-making, and remediation execution across multiple data sources and environments.
