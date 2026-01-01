archTIS Spirion Logo

archTIS Spirion Description

archTIS Spirion is a data security platform that provides sensitive data governance capabilities across on-premises and cloud environments. The platform uses the AnyFind algorithm to discover sensitive information across structured and unstructured data sources. The solution offers data discovery functionality that scans files, databases, cloud storage, collaboration platforms, and SaaS applications to locate personal, sensitive, and regulated data. It supports scanning across multiple platforms including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Google Workspace, AWS S3, Azure, Oracle databases, and various file systems. Classification capabilities include dynamic and persistent labeling with tags and visual markers to organize discovered data. The platform provides automated remediation actions to address data vulnerabilities and overexposed information without requiring third-party DLP solutions. The product includes attribute-based access control (ABAC) policy enforcement for Microsoft 365, GCC High, SharePoint Server, and file shares through its NC Protect component. This enables real-time policy governance over how data is shared, accessed, and used. Spirion integrates with security tools including Microsoft, Symantec, ServiceNow, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and others. The platform supports compliance requirements for various regulations and provides reporting capabilities for security teams. The solution is designed for organizations that need to understand what sensitive data they have, where it resides, and how well it is protected across their infrastructure.

archTIS Spirion is Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform developed by Spirion. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Cloud Security, Compliance.

