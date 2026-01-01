Commvault Security IQ Logo

Commvault Security IQ

Data protection platform with security posture scoring and threat detection

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Commvault Security IQ Description

Commvault Security IQ is a data protection and security platform designed to improve security posture across backup environments. The platform provides security posture scoring capabilities that identify and automatically classify sensitive files across multiple data sources. The product includes multi-authorization workflows that enforce multi-person approvals on critical backup, restore, and management operations. It implements zero-trust access controls with advanced authentication, storage encryption, and compliance locks. Security IQ features AI-powered anomaly detection to identify unusual and abnormal file activity in real-time. The platform includes malware removal capabilities that can surgically remove malicious files and roll datasets back to pre-infected states. It provides visibility into infected datasets, malicious files, and suspicious user behavior. The platform integrates with syslog systems to pass critical logs and security indicators to external systems. Security IQ delivers real-time monitoring of risk indicators and provides guided best practices and recommendations to harden backup environments. It supports SaaS, endpoint, and hybrid cloud workloads. The dashboard provides visibility into access patterns, file anomalies, and user risks. Organizations can investigate suspect files, quarantine impacted datasets, and respond to suspicious behavior. The platform evaluates current security controls and recommends best practices for backup environment hardening.

Commvault Security IQ FAQ

Common questions about Commvault Security IQ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Commvault Security IQ is Data protection platform with security posture scoring and threat detection developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Backup.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →