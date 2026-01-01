Commvault Security IQ Description

Commvault Security IQ is a data protection and security platform designed to improve security posture across backup environments. The platform provides security posture scoring capabilities that identify and automatically classify sensitive files across multiple data sources. The product includes multi-authorization workflows that enforce multi-person approvals on critical backup, restore, and management operations. It implements zero-trust access controls with advanced authentication, storage encryption, and compliance locks. Security IQ features AI-powered anomaly detection to identify unusual and abnormal file activity in real-time. The platform includes malware removal capabilities that can surgically remove malicious files and roll datasets back to pre-infected states. It provides visibility into infected datasets, malicious files, and suspicious user behavior. The platform integrates with syslog systems to pass critical logs and security indicators to external systems. Security IQ delivers real-time monitoring of risk indicators and provides guided best practices and recommendations to harden backup environments. It supports SaaS, endpoint, and hybrid cloud workloads. The dashboard provides visibility into access patterns, file anomalies, and user risks. Organizations can investigate suspect files, quarantine impacted datasets, and respond to suspicious behavior. The platform evaluates current security controls and recommends best practices for backup environment hardening.