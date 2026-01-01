Immuta Data Access Governance Logo

Immuta Data Access Governance

Centralized data access governance platform for cross-platform policy mgmt.

Data Protection
Commercial
Immuta Data Access Governance Description

Immuta Data Access Governance is a data security platform that provides centralized control over data access policies across multiple cloud data platforms. The product enables data governors and stewards to create and enforce access policies without requiring code or manual tickets. The platform includes automated data discovery and classification capabilities that identify sensitive data and schema changes. It integrates with external data catalogs and metadata stores to maintain consistent tagging using embedded data dictionaries. Policy authoring is performed using natural language commands, allowing non-technical users to create cross-platform access policies. The system supports attribute-based access control (ABAC) to consolidate role-based access control (RBAC) policies into dynamic policies that enforce in real time across teams and regions. Monitoring capabilities provide real-time visibility into data access behavior, query histories, and sensitive data indicators. The platform tracks configuration and classification changes with detailed drill-down analysis of user and data activity. Compliance features include automatic categorization of data according to regulatory frameworks such as CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI. Organizations can customize and import company-specific frameworks and data use agreements. Unified auditing across data sources provides visibility into who accesses data and why. The platform supports workflows for data governors, data stewards, and IT teams, enabling collaboration on data provisioning while maintaining control and compliance.

Immuta Data Access Governance is Centralized data access governance platform for cross-platform policy mgmt. developed by Immuta. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Cloud Security.

