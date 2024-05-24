Cybernetica Sharemind HI Description

Sharemind HI is a development platform for confidential analysis of data from multiple parties on centralized servers. The platform leverages Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) technologies to create Trusted Execution Environments that protect data in transit, during processing, and at rest. The platform enables data owners to remotely verify that their data is used only in approved ways through cryptographic attestation. It provides control over what data and results are visible to specific parties, with all access activities logged and controlled according to user roles. The system protects data even from system administrators through hardware-enforced isolation. Sharemind HI supports three primary deployment patterns: batch analysis for one-off or periodic analytics, outsourcing heavy computations like machine learning model training in cloud environments, and partially encrypted databases that selectively protect sensitive fields within existing databases. The platform includes a standard library of privacy-preserving data analysis algorithms designed for Trusted Execution Environments with limited memory access, enabling big data applications. It supports enforcer clients who can remotely enable applications based on configured roles, software versions, and audit logs. Sharemind HI uses SGX attestation features to provide proofs that servers are running correct versions of the platform and its applications. The platform hides cryptographic complexity from developers, allowing them to focus on functionality within task enclaves and end-user interfaces.