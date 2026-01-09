Virtru Data Security Platform Logo

Data-centric security platform with encryption and access controls for data

Virtru Data Security Platform Description

Virtru Data Security Platform provides data-centric security controls for protecting sensitive data shared within and outside organizational boundaries. The platform is built on the Trusted Data Format (TDF) open standard and supports the Zero Trust Data Format (ZTDF). The platform enables organizations to apply persistent encryption and access controls that travel with data regardless of location. It supports attribute-based access control (ABAC) for dynamic policy enforcement based on data and identity attributes. Organizations can revoke access to data even after it has been shared with external parties. The platform offers governance capabilities for unstructured and semi-structured data across multiple applications and workflows. It provides detailed audit telemetry for tracking data access and usage events to support compliance requirements. Deployment options include on-premises, virtual private cloud, or managed SaaS configurations. The platform integrates with email clients, cloud storage services, collaboration platforms, and custom applications through public APIs and SDKs. Core components include policy management, key management, entitlement management, data auditing, and identity attribute mapping. The platform connects to identity providers and data classification tools to normalize attributes for policy enforcement.

