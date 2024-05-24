ESET Full Disk Encryption Description

ESET Full Disk Encryption is an encryption solution designed to protect organizational data on endpoints through system disk, partition, and full drive encryption. The product is managed natively through the ESET PROTECT console, enabling centralized deployment and management of encryption across Windows and macOS devices. The solution uses AES 256 encryption with hardware acceleration via AES-NI to encrypt data at rest on endpoints. Administrators can deploy, activate, and encrypt devices through single-click actions from the cloud-based or on-premises ESET PROTECT console. The product supports encryption management for Windows machines and native macOS FileVault encryption from a unified dashboard. ESET Full Disk Encryption is designed to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements including GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and POPI. The solution addresses data breach prevention scenarios including lost or stolen devices, employee termination, and remote workforce management. The product supports Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and macOS 10.14 (Mojave) and higher. It requires a deployed ESET PROTECT console either in the cloud or on-premises for management. Organizations can add additional devices to their license at any time. ESET also offers ESET Endpoint Encryption as a standalone encryption solution that provides file-level, folder-level, removable media, and email encryption capabilities with a separate dedicated management console.