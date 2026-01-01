Flying Cloud Technology CrowsNest DSPM Logo

Flying Cloud Technology CrowsNest DSPM

DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, tracking, and policy enforcement

Data Protection
Commercial
Flying Cloud Technology CrowsNest DSPM Description

CrowsNest DSPM is a data security posture management platform that uses data surveillance technology to fingerprint, track, and monitor data across an organization. The platform provides visibility into both live and stored data regardless of location, usage, or modifications. The product addresses data governance through discovery, residency tracking, classification, regulatory compliance, and policy enforcement capabilities. It identifies misconfigurations, assesses security control effectiveness, and evaluates cyber insurance risk. The platform supports cybersecurity operations by implementing Zero Trust principles for data, preventing threats, and identifying insider threats. CrowsNest DSPM includes operational technology (OT) data visibility below OSI Layer 3 and application security posture management (ASPM) functionality. For backup and storage environments, it identifies dark data, provides early warning for threats, and monitors data health. The platform offers AI-specific capabilities including data provenance verification, synthetic data identification, and monitoring of data sources for AI models. It enables organizations to set granular policies for data usage beyond standard access controls, including geofencing data to specific locations and defining who, where, when, and how data can be used.

Flying Cloud Technology CrowsNest DSPM FAQ

Common questions about Flying Cloud Technology CrowsNest DSPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Flying Cloud Technology CrowsNest DSPM is DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, tracking, and policy enforcement developed by Flying Cloud Tech. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Compliance, Data Classification.

