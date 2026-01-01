Deep Instinct DSX for NAS Description

Deep Instinct DSX for NAS is a data security solution designed to protect network-attached storage environments from malware threats. The product uses deep learning technology to scan files both at rest and in motion within NAS storage systems. The solution performs malware detection with claimed efficacy rates above 99% against known, unknown, and zero-day threats. When malicious files are identified, the system can automatically quarantine or delete them. The product is built to handle large-scale storage environments with scanning capabilities designed for speed. DSX for NAS operates using a deep learning framework that requires minimal updates, typically one to two updates per year according to the vendor. The solution includes a component called the DSX Brain that performs the analysis and threat detection. The product is positioned as a Zero-Day Data Security solution that combines deep learning with generative AI technologies. It provides real-time malicious verdicts and includes explainability features for detected threats. DSX for NAS is specifically designed for NAS deployment scenarios and supports integration with storage platforms including NetApp and Dell EMC systems. The solution aims to address security challenges related to growing storage volumes, novel attack vectors, dormant malware, and limitations of signature-based detection methods.