Deep Instinct DSX for NAS
Deep learning-based malware detection for NAS storage environments
Deep Instinct DSX for NAS
Deep learning-based malware detection for NAS storage environments
Deep Instinct DSX for NAS Description
Deep Instinct DSX for NAS is a data security solution designed to protect network-attached storage environments from malware threats. The product uses deep learning technology to scan files both at rest and in motion within NAS storage systems. The solution performs malware detection with claimed efficacy rates above 99% against known, unknown, and zero-day threats. When malicious files are identified, the system can automatically quarantine or delete them. The product is built to handle large-scale storage environments with scanning capabilities designed for speed. DSX for NAS operates using a deep learning framework that requires minimal updates, typically one to two updates per year according to the vendor. The solution includes a component called the DSX Brain that performs the analysis and threat detection. The product is positioned as a Zero-Day Data Security solution that combines deep learning with generative AI technologies. It provides real-time malicious verdicts and includes explainability features for detected threats. DSX for NAS is specifically designed for NAS deployment scenarios and supports integration with storage platforms including NetApp and Dell EMC systems. The solution aims to address security challenges related to growing storage volumes, novel attack vectors, dormant malware, and limitations of signature-based detection methods.
Deep Instinct DSX for NAS FAQ
Common questions about Deep Instinct DSX for NAS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Deep Instinct DSX for NAS is Deep learning-based malware detection for NAS storage environments developed by Deep Instinct. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Data Security, File Scanning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership