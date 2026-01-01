Lightbeam Data Identity Graph Description

Lightbeam Data Identity Graph is a data security platform that maps sensitive data attributes to the identities they describe and the users who access them. The platform uses AI, machine learning, and entity resolution to connect fragmented data across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured sources. The system applies an entity resolution engine that links attributes such as SSNs, emails, and addresses to specific individuals, organizations, or devices. Natural language processing detects and classifies sensitive data in documents, chat logs, and AI-generated content. Large language models provide business context to reduce false positives and prioritize risks based on data relevance. The platform performs real-time risk scoring by evaluating data sensitivity, identity relationships, and access patterns. It visualizes access paths to show who can access sensitive data and tracks usage history. Retrieval-augmented generation delivers policy-aligned responses for data discovery, access governance, and compliance workflows. The Data Identity Graph supports data security posture management and data access governance use cases. It enables automated remediation through policy-driven actions such as revoking access, redacting sensitive content, or enforcing retention rules. The platform processes data across cloud and on-premises environments.