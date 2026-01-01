NordLocker Encrypted Cloud Storage Description

NordLocker is an encrypted cloud storage solution that provides file encryption, backup, and synchronization across devices. The platform uses zero-knowledge architecture combined with AES-256, xChaCha20-Poly1305, and Ed25519 encryption algorithms to secure files with end-to-end encryption. The service allows users to store files on cloud servers rather than local devices, enabling data synchronization across multiple platforms and devices. Files are encrypted before upload and remain encrypted during storage and transmission. NordLocker supports file sharing through email or link with additional security through unique codes. The platform is accessible through web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari), desktop applications (Windows), and mobile apps (Android, iOS). The service offers both free and premium plans. The free plan includes 3 GB of storage with end-to-end encryption, while premium plans provide up to 2 TB of cloud storage and priority customer support. All encryption occurs on the user's device before files are uploaded to the cloud, ensuring that the service provider cannot access user data. The platform functions as a digital file cabinet where users can organize, back up, and restore data across devices while maintaining privacy through encryption protocols.