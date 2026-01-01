Borneo Agentic AI Data Security Platform Description

Borneo Agentic AI Data Security Platform is a data security solution that uses AI agents to automate data protection tasks. The platform employs specialized AI agents trained on regulatory changes and threat vectors to handle data security operations. The platform includes four types of AI agents: Data Security Agent for sensitive data discovery, risk assessment, and remediation workflows; Privacy Automation Agent for compliance with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA; Data Compliance Agent for tracking data landscape changes and flagging violations; and Data Governance Agent for aligning policies with business goals. The system operates through a combination of proprietary LLMs that orchestrate data security operations, AI bots that handle autonomous tasks, and human oversight for strategic decisions. The platform supports natural language querying for immediate insights into data security posture. Borneo automates discovery, remediation, and compliance tasks that traditionally require manual effort. The platform provides real-time data security monitoring and privacy data intelligence. It is designed to reduce Mean Time to Remediation through automated workflows and instant access to security insights. The platform addresses data security across healthcare, consumer, and financial services sectors. It offers an alternative approach to traditional data security tools by combining automation with continuous learning from environmental changes and regulatory updates.