Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM Description

Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM is a Data Security Posture Management solution that provides discovery and classification of sensitive data across cloud and on-premises environments. The product uses proprietary AI Mesh technology to identify and categorize high-risk data with classification accuracy. The solution addresses challenges related to shadow data, over-permissioned data, GenAI data leakage risks, and unidentified data locations. It provides visibility into both structured and unstructured data across hybrid environments. The platform displays real-time insights including scan status, performance metrics, and audit log visuals through a centralized dashboard. It enables security teams to track and manage sensitive data wherever it resides. The solution includes capabilities for data governance, compliance management, and proactive risk remediation. It provides access level breakdowns by exposure types and helps organizations maintain oversight of their data security posture. Forcepoint DSPM is designed for enterprise security teams dealing with large-scale data discovery and classification requirements across distributed environments. The product aims to reduce data risk through automated discovery, accurate classification, and remediation workflows.