Polymer DSPM Description
Polymer DSPM provides data security posture management for SaaS applications and AI tools. The platform offers real-time and historical content inspection using AI-powered analysis to detect sensitive data and policy violations. The solution enables organizations to build unlimited policies using over 500 pre-built entities or create custom policies using natural language processing rules, regular expressions, dictionary values, and business logic. Content inspection operates inline within SaaS and AI workflows to minimize disruption to business operations. Polymer automates policy enforcement actions including redaction, deletion, ticket creation, quarantine, and labeling. The platform provides risk quantification for each event, grouped by application and enterprise abstractions, with automated actions to align employees with data governance requirements. For AI security, Polymer includes model governance and prompt monitoring capabilities through a browser extension that deploys real-time controls for employee interactions with ChatGPT, Claude, and other large language model tools. The platform offers insider threat visibility with real-time nudges to manage human risk. Organizations can monitor and respond to data exposure risks across their SaaS environment while maintaining continuous compliance.
Polymer DSPM FAQ
Common questions about Polymer DSPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Polymer DSPM is DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement developed by Polymer. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Automation, Browser Extension.
