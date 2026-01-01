Polymer DSPM Logo

Polymer DSPM

DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Polymer DSPM Description

Polymer DSPM provides data security posture management for SaaS applications and AI tools. The platform offers real-time and historical content inspection using AI-powered analysis to detect sensitive data and policy violations. The solution enables organizations to build unlimited policies using over 500 pre-built entities or create custom policies using natural language processing rules, regular expressions, dictionary values, and business logic. Content inspection operates inline within SaaS and AI workflows to minimize disruption to business operations. Polymer automates policy enforcement actions including redaction, deletion, ticket creation, quarantine, and labeling. The platform provides risk quantification for each event, grouped by application and enterprise abstractions, with automated actions to align employees with data governance requirements. For AI security, Polymer includes model governance and prompt monitoring capabilities through a browser extension that deploys real-time controls for employee interactions with ChatGPT, Claude, and other large language model tools. The platform offers insider threat visibility with real-time nudges to manage human risk. Organizations can monitor and respond to data exposure risks across their SaaS environment while maintaining continuous compliance.

Polymer DSPM FAQ

Common questions about Polymer DSPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Polymer DSPM is DSPM for SaaS & AI with real-time governance and automated policy enforcement developed by Polymer. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Automation, Browser Extension.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →