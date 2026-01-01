Immuta Data Marketplace
Data marketplace platform for automated, policy-driven data access provisioning
Immuta Data Marketplace
Data marketplace platform for automated, policy-driven data access provisioning
Immuta Data Marketplace Description
Immuta Data Marketplace is a platform that automates data provisioning and access workflows within organizations. The product provides a centralized interface where data product owners can publish and share data assets, data consumers can discover and request access to data, and data stewards can approve or deny access requests. The platform enables organizations to define data products by selecting data sources, adding metadata through descriptions, tags, and classifications, and designating approvers for access requests. Users can establish logical data domains with assigned stewards who manage metadata and access approvals independently from data product owners. Data consumers can search and filter available data assets through an intuitive interface that displays which data products are accessible, requestable, or restricted. When access is approved, the system automatically provisions access by issuing GRANTs in the connected data platform, with these permissions represented as policies in Immuta Data Access Governance. The marketplace supports workflow automation between different roles including data product owners, data consumers, and data stewards. It integrates with multiple data platforms to enforce fine-grained access controls and maintain security and compliance requirements while reducing manual ticketing processes. The product aims to reduce time to data access from weeks to minutes through automated workflows while maintaining visibility and control over data assets across the organization.
Immuta Data Marketplace is Data marketplace platform for automated, policy-driven data access provisioning developed by Immuta. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Compliance.
