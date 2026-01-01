Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) Logo

Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP)

Real-time data observability platform combining DSPM, DDR, and DAG capabilities

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) Description

Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) is a data security solution designed for Kubernetes-based environments that provides real-time data observability and security controls in production environments. The platform combines at-rest data detection with network traffic analysis using eBPF-based technology to monitor sensitive data. The platform offers three integrated capabilities: Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR), and Data Access Governance (DAG). It connects to production and staging environments in real-time to provide visibility into sensitive data assets and data flows. Soveren automates data and asset discovery, enabling organizations to maintain an inventory of sensitive information across their application environments. The platform identifies misconfigurations that could expose sensitive data and assets in cloud environments. It supports compliance auditing for regulations including PCI DSS, GDPR, and CPRA. The solution monitors third-party data exposure to help reduce supply chain attack risks and control sensitive data sharing with external parties. It provides network traffic analysis capabilities to track how sensitive data moves through microservice-based architectures. The platform is designed specifically for dynamic and complex application environments running on Kubernetes infrastructure, offering automated observability into data flows of microservice-based systems.

Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) FAQ

Common questions about Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) is Real-time data observability platform combining DSPM, DDR, and DAG capabilities developed by Soveren. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →