Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) Description

Soveren Data Security Platform (DSP) is a data security solution designed for Kubernetes-based environments that provides real-time data observability and security controls in production environments. The platform combines at-rest data detection with network traffic analysis using eBPF-based technology to monitor sensitive data. The platform offers three integrated capabilities: Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR), and Data Access Governance (DAG). It connects to production and staging environments in real-time to provide visibility into sensitive data assets and data flows. Soveren automates data and asset discovery, enabling organizations to maintain an inventory of sensitive information across their application environments. The platform identifies misconfigurations that could expose sensitive data and assets in cloud environments. It supports compliance auditing for regulations including PCI DSS, GDPR, and CPRA. The solution monitors third-party data exposure to help reduce supply chain attack risks and control sensitive data sharing with external parties. It provides network traffic analysis capabilities to track how sensitive data moves through microservice-based architectures. The platform is designed specifically for dynamic and complex application environments running on Kubernetes infrastructure, offering automated observability into data flows of microservice-based systems.