Lepide Data Security Platform Description

Lepide Data Security Platform provides visibility and control across Active Directory, Entra ID, file servers, and Microsoft 365 environments from a single console. The platform monitors and audits changes, user activities, and configurations across directories and data stores. The solution includes real-time auditing and reporting capabilities that track events and changes across the environment. Reports are customizable, filterable, searchable, and sortable, providing information about who performed actions, what was changed, when it occurred, and where it happened. AI-based behavioral analysis learns normal user patterns and generates real-time alerts when threats are detected. Pre-defined threat models and workflows enable detection of threat symptoms and can trigger automated responses. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities for managing excessive permissions. Custom policies can be applied to files and folders to automatically revoke permissions when they are no longer required. Permissions analysis functionality provides visibility into current permissions and permission changes. Users can view effective permissions and identify excessive access across the environment. Real-time data classification discovers and classifies sensitive data at the point of creation across on-premises and cloud data stores. Persistent classification adds context to data security efforts. The platform supports both on-premises and cloud environments, providing unified security controls across hybrid infrastructures.