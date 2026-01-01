Plerion Data Security Posture Management
Cloud data security posture mgmt with discovery, classification & risk scoring
Plerion Data Security Posture Management
Cloud data security posture mgmt with discovery, classification & risk scoring
Plerion Data Security Posture Management Description
Plerion Data Security Posture Management is a cloud-focused data security solution that helps organizations discover, classify, and manage data across cloud environments. The platform runs daily discovery scans across cloud accounts without requiring software installation to identify data stores across various types and formats. The solution provides data classification capabilities to understand data sensitivity and criticality, working with AWS Macie to identify data types. Users can manually label data stores with preset classification labels or apply custom taxonomies. Each discovered data store receives a risk score based on multiple factors including public exposure, access logging status, backup configuration, encryption at rest and in transit, and cross-account access settings. The platform includes compliance reporting against standards such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA. Discovered data stores are organized by risk level and presented in a sortable and queryable format, enabling security teams to prioritize remediation efforts based on data sensitivity and exposure risk. Plerion DSPM is part of a broader cloud-native application protection platform that includes capabilities for cloud security posture management, cloud workload protection, cloud infrastructure entitlement management, and cloud detection and response.
Plerion Data Security Posture Management FAQ
Common questions about Plerion Data Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Plerion Data Security Posture Management is Cloud data security posture mgmt with discovery, classification & risk scoring developed by Plerion. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Asset Inventory, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership