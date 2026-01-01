Plerion Data Security Posture Management Description

Plerion Data Security Posture Management is a cloud-focused data security solution that helps organizations discover, classify, and manage data across cloud environments. The platform runs daily discovery scans across cloud accounts without requiring software installation to identify data stores across various types and formats. The solution provides data classification capabilities to understand data sensitivity and criticality, working with AWS Macie to identify data types. Users can manually label data stores with preset classification labels or apply custom taxonomies. Each discovered data store receives a risk score based on multiple factors including public exposure, access logging status, backup configuration, encryption at rest and in transit, and cross-account access settings. The platform includes compliance reporting against standards such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA. Discovered data stores are organized by risk level and presented in a sortable and queryable format, enabling security teams to prioritize remediation efforts based on data sensitivity and exposure risk. Plerion DSPM is part of a broader cloud-native application protection platform that includes capabilities for cloud security posture management, cloud workload protection, cloud infrastructure entitlement management, and cloud detection and response.