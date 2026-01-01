Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator Logo

Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator

Centralized platform for managing field-level data protection policies

Data Protection
Commercial
Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator Description

Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator (ESA) is a centralized governance platform for managing data protection policies across on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The platform provides a unified console for creating, distributing, and enforcing field-level data protection policies across distributed data estates. The ESA enables organizations to define protection policies based on data types including PII, PCI, PHI, and intellectual property. Policies can be applied based on user roles, geographic location, session context, application domain, and other contextual criteria. The platform distributes policies to runtime enforcement points through Protegrity Protectors deployed across various environments including databases, proxies, and SDKs. The platform includes a rules engine that allows administrators to create fine-grained protection conditions using declarative policy logic. Rules can be based on column names, tags, data classifications, and runtime metadata such as user identity, session information, and geographic location. The ESA captures detailed audit logs for all policy-driven events including protect, unprotect, and access attempts. Logs include user identity, IP address, timestamp, protection method invoked, and target data classification. These logs can be forwarded to centralized storage or external SIEM systems for security monitoring and compliance reporting. The platform supports compliance requirements for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS through automated reporting capabilities and real-time access to detailed logs. It provides anomaly-based risk alerts to identify abnormal access behaviors such as excessive attempts or access from unknown locations, triggering alerts to security teams or SIEM systems.

Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator FAQ

Common questions about Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Protegrity Enterprise & Security Administrator is Centralized platform for managing field-level data protection policies developed by Protegrity. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Anomaly Detection, Audit.

