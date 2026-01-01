Protegrity Data Protection Platform Logo

Protegrity Data Protection Platform

Enterprise data protection platform for databases, big data, and applications

Data Protection
Commercial
Protegrity Data Protection Platform Description

Protegrity Data Protection Platform provides data security capabilities across diverse technology environments including databases, data warehouses, mainframes, big data platforms, and applications. The platform supports protection of sensitive data at rest and in motion across cloud and on-premises deployments. The platform includes protectors for various database systems (Oracle, DB2, SQL Server), data warehouses (Teradata, Snowflake, Redshift, Athena, Greenplum, Netezza, Presto, Exadata), and big data platforms (Cloudera, Hortonworks, mapR, CDP, EMR, Dataproc, HD Insight). It provides Z/OS mainframe protectors for DB2, applications, and files. Integration options include SDKs for multiple programming languages (C, Java, Python, Golang), container and serverless REST APIs, and file/folder protectors. The platform offers a Data Security Gateway for legacy application integration and JDBC protector capabilities. Administration is managed through the Enterprise Security Administrator (ESA) component. The platform includes a Sensitive Data Discovery Tool for identifying sensitive information and an Anonymization SDK for data anonymization requirements. The solution addresses protection needs for homegrown applications, SaaS applications, and cloud-managed data warehouses, providing methods to secure data across the entire technology stack regardless of deployment model.

Protegrity Data Protection Platform FAQ

Common questions about Protegrity Data Protection Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

