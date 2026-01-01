Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform Description

Sentra is a cloud-native Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform that uses AI to discover and classify data across multiple environments. The platform operates agentlessly, scanning data without requiring it to leave the customer's environment. The platform provides automated data discovery and classification for both structured and unstructured data, claiming over 95% classification accuracy. It uses AI-powered context analysis and labeling to identify known and unknown data repositories across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilot environments. Sentra monitors data movement and copying activities to identify risky data transfers and compliance violations. The platform analyzes data security posture continuously to detect critical exposures and policy violations. It supports enforcement of least privilege access controls by mapping identities to permissions and ensuring sensitive data maintains proper access controls regardless of location. The platform includes capabilities for detecting malicious activity and unauthorized access through continuous monitoring of sensitive data access patterns. It provides alerts for suspicious behavior and anomalies related to data access. Sentra addresses multiple use cases including AI security for GenAI models and AI agents, cyber resiliency, regulatory compliance (PII, PCI, PHI), data minimization to reduce attack surface, data access control, and insider threat detection. The platform integrates with existing security tools to enhance CNAPP, CSPM, DLP, and data governance capabilities.