Votiro Advanced Content Disarm & Reconstruction Description

Votiro Advanced Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) is a file sanitization solution that removes malware from files in real-time while maintaining file functionality and format. The platform uses Positive Selection technology to sanitize over 200 file types, including macro-enabled files, password-protected files, archives, and images. The solution operates on a Zero Trust approach to content security, detecting and disarming both known and unknown file-borne threats before they reach target destinations. Files are processed in milliseconds without requiring quarantine or blocking, reducing false positives and SOC workload. The platform provides threat analytics that enable security teams to identify active attacks, analyze patterns in cyber-attacks, and understand their attack surface. Analytics include visibility into top targeted users, commonly received file types, and zero-day attack prevention events. Votiro CDR integrates with existing business processes to secure file downloads, uploads, transfers, email attachments, and collaboration workflows. The solution preserves original file formats rather than flattening files to PDFs, allowing users to continue working with functional files. The platform is part of Votiro's Data Detection & Response (DDR) offering, which combines CDR capabilities with data masking functionality to identify and anonymize private data while monitoring for compliance risks.