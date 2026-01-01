Borneo Data Security Platform
Borneo Data Security Platform
Borneo Data Security Platform Description
Borneo Data Security Platform is a data security solution designed for large-scale, dynamic environments. The platform discovers sensitive data including health data, financial data, and personally identifiable information across unstructured data, SaaS applications, and public cloud environments. The platform uses a Multi-Pass Inspection Engine that applies multiple layers of analysis including pattern matching, proximity analysis, machine learning, natural language processing context analysis, and semantic large language model analysis to identify sensitive data and reduce false positives. Borneo analyzes security gaps and risks by identifying data that violates security frameworks and privacy regulations through a risk correlation engine. The platform provides automatic remediation capabilities including data masking, access changes, and encryption to address identified data risks. The solution offers continuous compliance monitoring by tracking changes across the data landscape. It supports private deployments where data remains within the customer's cloud environment and uses agent-less connectors for integration. The platform includes a connector framework designed to integrate with various data stores, cloud accounts, and SaaS applications. It offers flexible scanning options including flash, audit, and thorough scans based on organizational requirements. The platform is designed to be modular, allowing organizations to start with one data store and expand coverage over time.
