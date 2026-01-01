Fasoo Data Security Platform Logo

Fasoo Data Security Platform

Enterprise data security platform for unstructured data lifecycle control

Fasoo Data Security Platform Description

Fasoo Data Security Platform provides lifecycle control and protection for enterprise-sensitive unstructured data. The platform combines multiple data security and management technologies to safeguard sensitive data throughout its lifecycle, regardless of location. The platform consists of five integrated components: Fasoo Data Radar performs discovery and classification of sensitive unstructured data based on associations with people and other characteristics. It identifies security vulnerabilities and dynamically applies security policies on a continuous basis. Fasoo Enterprise DRM provides file-based security that allows organizations to protect, control, and track sensitive documents throughout the document lifecycle to meet internal and regulatory security requirements. Wrapsody serves as an enterprise content platform for data collaboration, management, governance, and protection. It uses persistent IDs to integrate functions across applications that handle enterprise unstructured data. Wrapsody eCo offers secure collaboration capabilities for sharing, tracing, controlling, and remotely expiring access to sensitive content. Content remains protected internally and at third parties with traceability and audit accountability. Fasoo RiskView applies rule-based modeling to confidential data to establish normal user behavior patterns. It flags suspicious activities indicating elevated risk levels and alerts management to potential data breaches. The platform consolidates critical data security and privacy functions into automated processes for corporate and regulatory unstructured data governance.

Fasoo Data Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about Fasoo Data Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fasoo Data Security Platform is Enterprise data security platform for unstructured data lifecycle control developed by Fasoo. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Collaboration, Compliance.

