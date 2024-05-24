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Tresorit SecureCloud

by tresorit

Encrypted cloud storage & collaboration platform with zero-knowledge E2EE

Data Protection Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Encryption
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Tresorit SecureCloud Description

Tresorit SecureCloud is a cloud-based platform for storing sensitive data and enabling collaboration with internal teams and external parties. The platform implements zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, ensuring data remains encrypted from the sender's device to the recipient's device without the service provider having access to unencrypted content. The platform provides a customizable workspace designed for secure file storage and sharing. Users can configure flexible sharing options and granular access permissions to control who can view, edit, or download files. These controls apply to both internal team members and external collaborators such as clients and partners. Mobile access is supported across devices, allowing users to access encrypted files and collaborate from various locations. The platform is designed to maintain security while enabling productivity for distributed teams and external stakeholders. Tresorit SecureCloud serves organizations that need to protect sensitive information while maintaining collaboration capabilities. The platform combines encryption technology with file sharing and access management features in a unified workspace environment.

Tresorit SecureCloud FAQ

Common questions about Tresorit SecureCloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tresorit SecureCloud is Encrypted cloud storage & collaboration platform with zero-knowledge E2EE developed by tresorit. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption.

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