QNu Labs QShield
Quantum security platform protecting confidential data across environments
QNu Labs QShield
Quantum security platform protecting confidential data across environments
QNu Labs QShield Description
QNu Labs QShield is a unified quantum security platform designed to protect and safeguard confidential information across all environments. The platform leverages quantum security technologies including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) through their Armos product and Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) through their Tropos product. QShield offers deployment flexibility through both Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) models. The PaaS offering provides integration capabilities for third-party services with quantum security, while the SaaS model delivers quantum-secure solutions through a cloud-based deployment. The platform emphasizes cryptoagility, allowing organizations to adapt their cryptographic approaches as quantum computing threats evolve. QShield provides encryption APIs for securing multiple communication channels and supports quantum secure communication for specialized applications including UAV communications. The platform features a unified interface for managing quantum security across enterprise environments and is available for procurement through government channels. QShield targets organizations requiring protection against quantum computing threats to their encrypted data and communications infrastructure.
QNu Labs QShield FAQ
Common questions about QNu Labs QShield including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
QNu Labs QShield is Quantum security platform protecting confidential data across environments developed by QNu Labs. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption.
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