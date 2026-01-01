Reco Data Exposure Management Description

Reco Data Exposure Management is a platform designed to identify, classify, and remediate sensitive data exposure risks across SaaS applications. The platform addresses data security challenges including overexposed files, misconfigured permissions, shadow data flows, legacy access rights, and compliance blind spots. The solution provides real-time data classification that identifies and tags sensitive files at the moment of creation or sharing. It offers cross-platform data mapping capabilities across SaaS applications including SharePoint and Google Drive. The platform uses AI agents to analyze data exposure patterns and provide insights with business impact prioritization. Reco connects to over 200 SaaS applications and provides visibility into the SaaS ecosystem through Dynamic Application Discovery. The platform tracks applications, users, and data flows including Shadow SaaS and AI tools. It maintains data lifecycle security from creation to deletion across integrated SaaS environments. The platform includes identity access governance capabilities to map identities and maintain access controls. It provides threat detection through Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with pre-built detection controls for data theft, account compromise, and configuration drift. Posture management and compliance features help maintain configurations and regulatory compliance. The solution is SOC2 certified, ISO 27001 compliant, and GDPR compliant. It operates through a no-code engine for connecting new SaaS applications.