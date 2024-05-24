Privacera Centralized Data Access Control
Centralized data access control platform for multi-cloud environments
Privacera Centralized Data Access Control
Centralized data access control platform for multi-cloud environments
Privacera Centralized Data Access Control Description
Privacera Centralized Data Access Control is a data security platform that provides unified access control and policy management across multiple cloud environments and data services. The platform supports over 50 data services and enables organizations to create access policies once and deploy them across different accounts, workspaces, and cloud environments. The product implements three types of access control mechanisms: Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) using user attributes from identity management systems, Tag-Based Access Control (TBAC) based on data attributes and classifications, and Resource-Based Access Control (RBAC) for fine-grained control over specific datasets, tables, files, or rows. The platform features a federated ownership model that allows data owners and stewards to manage data access while maintaining global security policies for privacy and compliance. It integrates with data catalogs for tag automation and identity management systems for attribute integration. The solution automates user and data onboarding processes and provides native enforcement of access and security policies across hybrid and multi-cloud data estates. Organizations can combine different access control methods to create comprehensive data governance frameworks that balance security requirements with data accessibility needs.
Privacera Centralized Data Access Control FAQ
Common questions about Privacera Centralized Data Access Control including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Privacera Centralized Data Access Control is Centralized data access control platform for multi-cloud environments developed by Privacera. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with RBAC.
ALTERNATIVES
Centralized data access governance platform for cross-platform policy mgmt.
Enterprise file security platform for secure sharing, governance & access control.
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