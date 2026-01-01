Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform
Unified data security platform for discovery, classification, encryption & key mgmt
Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform
Unified data security platform for discovery, classification, encryption & key mgmt
Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform Description
The CipherTrust Data Security Platform is an integrated data protection solution that combines data discovery, classification, encryption, and centralized key management capabilities. The platform provides visibility into sensitive data exposure across organizations through its Data Risk Intelligence component, which identifies data sources containing sensitive information and their encryption status. The platform offers multiple encryption approaches including transparent encryption for files, application-level encryption through its Crypto Suite, encryption for Kubernetes environments, and virtual machine encryption. It supports data protection for various database systems including SAP HANA, Teradata, and general database environments. Key management capabilities are centralized through CipherTrust Manager and Cloud Key Manager, enabling organizations to control encryption keys across on-premises and cloud environments. The platform includes tokenization with dynamic data masking, batch data transformation for static data masking, and live data transformation capabilities. File Activity Monitoring provides real-time visibility into file usage, encryption status, and sensitive data access patterns. The platform supports compliance requirements for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. The solution is designed to work across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing consistent data protection policies and centralized management. It includes security intelligence logging capabilities and supports efficient storage configurations for encrypted data.
Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform FAQ
Common questions about Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform is Unified data security platform for discovery, classification, encryption & key mgmt developed by Thales. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Classification.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership