Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform

Unified data security platform for discovery, classification, encryption & key mgmt

Data Protection
Commercial
Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform Description

The CipherTrust Data Security Platform is an integrated data protection solution that combines data discovery, classification, encryption, and centralized key management capabilities. The platform provides visibility into sensitive data exposure across organizations through its Data Risk Intelligence component, which identifies data sources containing sensitive information and their encryption status. The platform offers multiple encryption approaches including transparent encryption for files, application-level encryption through its Crypto Suite, encryption for Kubernetes environments, and virtual machine encryption. It supports data protection for various database systems including SAP HANA, Teradata, and general database environments. Key management capabilities are centralized through CipherTrust Manager and Cloud Key Manager, enabling organizations to control encryption keys across on-premises and cloud environments. The platform includes tokenization with dynamic data masking, batch data transformation for static data masking, and live data transformation capabilities. File Activity Monitoring provides real-time visibility into file usage, encryption status, and sensitive data access patterns. The platform supports compliance requirements for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. The solution is designed to work across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing consistent data protection policies and centralized management. It includes security intelligence logging capabilities and supports efficient storage configurations for encrypted data.

Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform is Unified data security platform for discovery, classification, encryption & key mgmt developed by Thales. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Classification.

