Thales Data-at-Rest Encryption Description
Thales Data-at-Rest Encryption provides encryption solutions for protecting sensitive data stored in physical data centers, private clouds, public clouds, and third-party storage applications. The solution offers granular encryption, tokenization, and role-based access control for structured and unstructured data residing in databases, applications, files, and storage containers. The platform includes transparent encryption capabilities for files, directories, and volumes, along with application-level encryption through crypto suites. It supports encryption for various environments including Kubernetes, virtual machines, and userspace applications. The solution provides centralized policy and encryption key management through CipherTrust Manager, enabling control across physical and virtual servers. The product includes security intelligence logging capabilities to monitor data access and user activities. It offers live data transformation and batch data transformation features for data masking and protection. The solution supports specific database environments including SAP HANA, Teradata Database, and other heterogeneous database collections. Key management functionality includes FIPS 140-2 compliant key management with a hardened root of trust to protect master keys. The platform provides data access controls for privileged users and database administrators, along with compliance reporting capabilities to meet regulatory requirements such as data privacy mandates.
